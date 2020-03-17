Uber & Lyft Suspend ‘Pool’ Option To Avoid Spreading Coronavirus

Coronavirus has people all over the world substituting socially active routines for schedules that include a ton more seclusion.

Most recently, Uber and Lyft joined in on the collective distancing, as both rideshare companies announced they have suspended “pool” options that allow strangers to share rides at a cheaper price.

“The Uber Pool option would match up to three passengers together in one vehicle based on their destination, and Uber said in a statement from Uber Rides and Platform Vice President Andrew Macdonald that the company’s ‘goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve’ through suspension of the service,” TechCrunch reports. “Lyft also announced later on Tuesday that it would be ‘pausing all shared ride options’ across all markets where it offers them for the same reason.”

According to the site, Uber’s suspension has gone in to effect for the United States and Canada as the company evaluates “enacting similar measures in other countries where pooled rides are an option.” Additionally, Uber Eats has waived delivery fees for all local restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and now allows requests for food to be left at your doorstep. Uber is also advising that customers “travel only if necessary.”