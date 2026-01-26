Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collab

Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

Teyana Taylor is celebrating a breakout year and is returning to her sneaker roots with her second Jordan Brand collaboration.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

We’re barely a month into 2026, but it’s clearly Teyana Taylor’s year.

She’s a big-time movie star now, thanks to her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, but she’s not forgetting her roots.

Before the big screen, she was known for her streetwear roots, which came along with being a major sneakerhead. Now she’s returning to her love of Jordans by putting her own spin on the Air Jordan 3 with the “Concrete Rose” edition.

Jordan Brand debuted the colorway to its 26 million followers on Instagram.

The sneak peek featured Taylor sitting on a bench, donning a full green sweatsuit, sticking hard to the floral theme. The sneakers appear to feature a forest green upper, with the vibrant rose colorway front and center on the tongue. Sticking to the concrete theme, the sole is gray, as is the iconic elephant print, and the earth tones continue down to the gum outsole.

Earlier reports suggest that the botany-inspired sneakers also feature removable vines that wrap around the shoe, which are also shown in the photo.

No other angles of the kicks are shown, but the confirmed “Fire Red/Victory Green/Cement Gray/Metallic Gold/Gum Brown” colorway is visible. 

The name is a nod to her Harlem roots and even a callback to Keep That Same Energy‘s leading track, “A Rose in Harlem.”

According to House of Heat, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” is expected to release on March 4 and retail for $280.

This is Taylor’s second Jordan show, with the first coming in 2023. She got a chance to design her own Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 done up in buttery white leather and remixes the typical black and red overlays. The swooshes come lined with prickly thorns and dramatic stitching, complete with golden laces.

See where social media stands on the upcoming release below.

Related Tags

air jordan Teyana Taylor

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2025 The Root 100 Gala

    AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind
    Trending
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment
    Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
    17 Items
    Athletes  |  By Davonta Herring

    LeBron James Criticized After Debuting Nike Sneakers Inspired By MLK Jr.’s Assassination

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close