Style & Fashion

Bad Bunny's NFL Super Bowl Collection

Bad Bunny’s NFL Super Bowl Collection Is Built For The Fit Check

Available for pre-order now.

Published on January 27, 2026
Bad Bunny continues to blur the line between music, culture, and style. The global superstar has teamed up with the NFL to deliver a fashion-first Super Bowl merchandise capsule that feels more runway than tailgate.

As per Hypebeast, the new collection arrives ahead of Super Bowl LX and reimagines traditional NFL fan gear through Bad Bunny’s unmistakable aesthetic. Instead of loud logos and novelty graphics, the drop leans into elevated silhouettes, premium materials, and understated branding that wouldn’t feel out of place outside the stadium. Hoodies, tees, outerwear, and accessories are all treated with a streetwear sensibility, making the pieces wearable long after the final whistle blows.

What makes the capsule stand out is how intentionally it moves away from the idea of “game day only” apparel. The color palette is muted and versatile, the fits are contemporary, and the branding feels deliberate rather than overpowering. It’s a clear signal that the NFL continues to push toward cultural relevance beyond sports, while Bad Bunny once again proves he understands how to translate mass appeal into something that still feels personal and style-driven. We also get a direct nod to Puerto Rico with the inclusion of the Coqui frog. The frog-like character appears across the lineup as both a graphic and a plush, signaling that this isn’t just licensed merch—it’s personal. Bad Bunny continues to use global platforms to center his heritage, and this capsule feels intentional rather than gimmicky.

This collaboration also speaks to the broader shift happening in sports merchandising. Fan gear is no longer just about allegiance — it’s about identity, lifestyle, and how you show up outside the arena. With this drop, Bad Bunny positions Super Bowl merch as something you’d actually want in your regular rotation, not just a souvenir from the biggest night in football.

You can pre-order the Bad Bunny x NFL Super Bowl collection here. Super Bowl LX will air Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30PM EST on NBC.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL
Bad Bunny X Fanatics X NFL Super Bowl Collection
NFL

