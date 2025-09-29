Subscribe
Bad Bunny Named NFL Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer, Social Media Haters Make It Political

Published on September 29, 2025

Bad Bunny In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Ever since Jay-Z took over the NFL’s entertainment division, the halftime performance has delivered, and he’s done it yet again, furthering the sport’s global appeal. Gracing the stage for the 2026 NFL Super Bowl LX halftime show will be Bad Bunny.

The announcement was made during Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. During one of the commercial breaks, there’s suddenly a close-up of Bad Bunny’s face, with the sounds of birds in the background as well as a scenic sunset. The camera begins to zoom out, showing Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) in a straw hat and suit, perched atop the goal post. 

Moments after, the beat drops and the intro to his song “Callaita (Quiet)” from his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You). Between the uprights, the date Feb. 8 flashes, which is when the big game goes down at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium.

That means the three-time Puerto Rican Grammy winner will have to return stateside, after having his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour entirely skip the country out of fear that his tour stops would be used as grounds for ICE raids.

He released a statement about the opportunity, telling everyone and their grandmother to tune in.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history,” he said. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Jay-Z echoed similar feelings about him proudly representing his home island.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Jay-Z said. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

He’s got some experience when it comes to Super Bowl stages since he popped up during the Jennifer Lopez-headlined Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020, alongside Shakira.

See social media’s reaction to the announcement below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Jay Z super bowl
