Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Paul Pierce Named in Paternity Lawsuit Over Unborn Child

Paul Pierce Named in Paternity Lawsuit By Pregnant Los Angeles Event Planner

Princess Santiago, an LA event director, has filed a lawsuit requesting a DNA test, claiming the NBA Hall of Famer is the father of her unborn son.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'It's a game we should've had': Celtics stumble in season opener, blow late lead to lose to 76ers
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman who claims the former Boston Celtics star is the father of her unborn child.

According to TMZ Sports, Princess Santiago filed legal paperwork on Jan.12 requesting that Pierce submit to a DNA test to determine whether he is the biological father of her son. Santiago, an event director based in Los Angeles, told TMZ that her decision to take the matter to court was not motivated by publicity, but by a desire for accountability and clarity ahead of her child’s birth.

“This isn’t about drama or attention,” Santiago said in a statement. “It’s about doing what’s right for my child.” She added that she made multiple attempts to resolve the situation privately before filing suit, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

“I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately,” Santiago said. “Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed.”

Santiago’s Instagram account, which appears to have been launched in 2025, documents her pregnancy with a series of baby bump photos, affirmations, and inspirational messages about motherhood and self-belief. The account offers a public glimpse into her journey as she prepares to welcome her child.

Pierce has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. The former NBA star shares three children with his ex-wife, Julie Landrum. The couple married in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2023 after more than a decade together.

Pierce was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas and went on to enjoy a 19-year professional career. Widely regarded as one of the league’s most consistent scorers, he became synonymous with the Celtics franchise during his prime years in Boston.

In 2008, Pierce formed Boston’s famed “Big Three” alongside Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, leading the Celtics to an NBA championship. Pierce was named Finals MVP for his performance in the series. Over the course of his career, he earned 10 All-Star selections and later finished his final NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As the case moves forward, the central issue remains Santiago’s request for a court-ordered paternity test to legally establish fatherhood.

See social media’s reaction to the paternity drama below.

Related Tags

nba Paul Pierce

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind
    Trending
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment
    Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
    17 Items
    Athletes  |  By Davonta Herring

    LeBron James Criticized After Debuting Nike Sneakers Inspired By MLK Jr.’s Assassination

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close