Paul Pierce Breaks Silence After Arrest For Suspicion Of DUI

Published on October 10, 2025

FOX's "Stars On Mars"- Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

The hits keep on coming for Boston Celtics fans.

With the success of the upcoming Jayson Tatum-less 2025-26 season still in the air, one of the team’s legends had an unfortunate run-in with the cops.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Paul Pierce was under suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. 

Reports say that at around 10:30 p.m., authorities were responding to a multi-car crash when they found Pierce asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

“When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel,” the CHP said in a statement. “Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.”

After his arrest, he was cited and released. According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for review.

Pierce released a statement on Instagram saying he fell asleep because traffic wasn’t moving, and thanked fans for their concerns.

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾‍♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾‍♂️I’m good y’all thanks for the love,” he wrote.

Pierce could have saved himself the trouble of driving if he had walked like he did back in May. While broadcasting for FS1’s now-canceled show Speak, he said that if the Celtics lost Game 2 against the New York Knicks, he’d walk to the studio. After the Celtics were defeated, he made the 20-mile trek to the studio and captured the moment on social media. After finishing, he was rolled into the studio in a wheelchair and revealed that he had walked 33,000 steps.

The Oakland, California-born hooper’s love for the Boston Celtics runs deep after he was selected by the organization with the 10th pick in the 1998 draft. While there, he won the 2008 championship and was a 10-time All-Star. He’d then have stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards before retiring after a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

See social media’s response to Pierce’s traffic stop below.

