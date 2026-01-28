Subscribe
Pop Culture

Victor Wemby "Horrified" By "Murder Of Civilians" In Minneapolis

Victor Wembanyama Is "Horrified" By "The Murder Of Civilians" In Minneapolis

Victor Wembanyama joined other athletes in speaking out against immigration enforcement after the killing of Alex Pretti.

Published on January 28, 2026
San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty

With Minnesota-based athletes speaking out after the killing of Alex Pretti, even the NBA’s international players have opinions.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is the latest top-tier athlete to speak freely on Trump’s immigration policy instead of a sanitized answer supplied by the San Antonio Spurs’ brass.

“PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give some politically correct ,” he prefaces the statement.

“Every day I wake up and see the news, and I’m horrified,” Wemby begins. “I think it’s crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like it’s acceptable. The murder, like the murder of civilians, is acceptable. I mean, I read the news, and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life.”

Still, he’s hesitant to truly speak frankly.

He adds, “I’m conscious also that saying everything, you know, that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. So I’d rather not get into too many details.”

Wemby adds that he’s proud of anyone who’s brave enough to speak their mind on issues they’re concerned about, but admits that some of the hesitance comes from being a foreigner and possibly fearing his own immigration status.

Wemby’s decision to speak comes as other athletes like Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr have spoken out about ICE and federal agents’ presence in Minneapolis.

The WNBA has been even more vocal, with Breanna Stewart holding up an “Abolish ICE” sign at Sunday’s Unrivaled game, and in the post-game presser, she said she did it because she felt “disgusted.”

The latest round of protests began after Pretti, an ICU nurse, was recording U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis over the weekend when they surrounded him. They say he approached them with a gun, though the video shows he only had a phone in his hand while his gun was holstered. He died after getting shot 10 times in five seconds, making him the second person in Minneapolis to be killed protesting the immigration policy after Renee Good was shot two weeks ago while behind the wheel of her car.

See social media’s reaction to Wemby using his voice below.

