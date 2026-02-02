LeBron James Makes History With 22nd NBA All-Star Selection But Not Everyone Thinks It’s Deserved

Subscribe
LeBron James' Historic 22nd NBA All-Star Selection Debated

LeBron James made history with his 22nd straight All-Star selection as the full 2026 NBA rosters were revealed.

Published on February 2, 2026
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
Two weeks after the 2026 NBA All-Star starters were announced, the full rosters have finally been revealed.

Among the reserves scheduled to play, only one is doing so in unprecedented fashion, and that’s none other than LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has made history after being named to his 22nd consecutive All-Star Game. 

There’s an argument that he didn’t deserve to be named an All-Star especially since he missed the first 14 games of the season due to his sciatica flaring up, but since his return over the next 30 games, he’s been a solid addition to the active roster. He recently turned 41 and still averages an impressive 21.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

While he accepts the honor, making the All-Star team wasn’t as much a priority as it was to just get back healthy 

“I really didn’t think about it, to be honest. It wasn’t a goal of mine to come into the season, miss the first 14 games and say, ‘OK, I can be an All-Star,” James said after the Lakers’ Sunday night loss to the  Knicks. “I just wanted to get back to playing the game at a high level I knew I was capable of once I kind of worked the rust off of missing preseason, training camp, my summer workouts, which I’ve never done in my whole career. So I didn’t think about the All-Star Game, to be honest.”

The rest of the Western Conference reserves consist of up-and-coming talent like Deni Avdija and other veterans still performing at a high level, like Kevin Durant.

Western Conference All-Star Reserves

The rest of the West’s players are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama.

The Eastern Conference leans must be younger. See the rest of the roster below.

Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves

The Eastern starters are Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, and Jaylen Brown.

See social media’s reaction to the All-Star picks and glaring omissions (like Kawhi Leonard) below.

