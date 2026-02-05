Subscribe
Close
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Suspended For Shoving Wizards Mascot & Gets Called Out

Jaxson Hayes Suspended 1 Game For Shoving Wizards Mascot & Gets Called Out For Assault Allegations

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended one game after shoving the Wizards’ mascot G-Wiz during pregame introductions, sending him into the player tunnel.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

The one NBA team member you expect to avoid taking a charge is the mascot, but the Washington Wizards’ own G- Wiz became the first.

During the pregame introductions at Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers 142-111 win over the Wizards, Jaxson Hayes got a bit overzealous.

As the announcer was hyping up the crowd and G-Wiz was waving the team’s flag around, as he was attempting to run into the Capital One Arena’s tunnel, he got checked by Hayes. The 25-year-old shoved Wiz right into the path of the players emerging from the locker room.

“Wiz, the Wizards’ mascot, was not injured after the incident with Hayes that led to the suspension,” reports Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Still, the NBA won’t tolerate the unnecessary roughness, and Hayes has been slapped with a suspension.

“Los Angeles Lakers center-forward Jaxson Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot during pre-game introductions,” announced James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Hayes will serve his suspension on Feb. 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite their mascot getting roughed up, the Wizards have had a successful roster-building effort over the past few weeks.

At the top of the month, they traded away veteran CJ McCullum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for four-time All-Star Trae Young. Then this week, they made an effort to build around Young by acquiring Anthony Davis. In the process, they gave up Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III for guards Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum.

The trade has been taken as the Wizards making a serious move toward a win-now mentality, but they are still apprehensive given Davis’ frequent injuries. After all, he only played 29 games during his Mavs stint, and is currently sidelined with ligament damage in his hand after getting it caught in a jersey.

Social media saw the mascot incident and immediately brought up Hayes past legal issues after he was accused of domestic violence in 2021. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. However, he was not penalized by the league.

See social media’s reaction below.

Related Tags

Jaxson Hayes washington wizards

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Overwatch

    'Overwatch' Ditches The 2, Unveils Five New Heroes Amid Major Overhaul

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Are Crazy Expensive — Here’s The Breakdown

    Global Grind
    Kendrick Lamar - GNX

    Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Michael

    Fans Optimistic As 'Michael' Biopic Official Trailer Released

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment
    23 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Nike Causes Frenzy By Dropping The Costco SB Dunk At Random Costco Stores Nationwide

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment
    'It's a game we should've had': Celtics stumble in season opener, blow late lead to lose to 76ers
    4 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Paul Pierce Named in Paternity Lawsuit By Pregnant Los Angeles Event Planner

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close