Subscribe
Close
Sports

Scottie Pippen's Selling Off MJ's Game-Worn Olympic 7s & More

Scottie Pippen’s Selling Off Jordan’s Game-Worn Olympic 7s & Other Rare Memorabilia

Scottie Pippen is auctioning off rare memorabilia from his NBA career, including MJ’s Dream Team sneakers and Bulls dynasty jerseys.

Published on February 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Scottie Pippen’s been collecting memorabilia from his storied NBA career for more than three decades, and he’s finally ready to part with it. The six-time NBA champion will put some of his prized possessions up for auction with Sotheby’s. 

Dubbed The Scottie Pippen Collection, one of the most coveted items in the collection is the Olympic Air Jordan 7s that Michael Jordan wore during the Dream Team’s gold medal run at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.  The yellowed, 34-year-old sneakers even feature Jordan’s autograph on each heel.

There’s also the jersey he wore at the closing of the Bulls dynasty during the 1998 Finals run. 

“This red Away jersey is a physical witness to the final moments of the greatest dynasty the sport has ever known, a season defined by tension, resolve, and the weight of finality,” writes Sotheby’s.

Other game-worn jerseys include the ones he wore during several games in the 1996 Finals and the flu-game jersey he wore when Jordan collapsed in his arms, and his college Arkansas Bears jersey.

He also has some impressive Spalding balls, including one signed by the 1991 championship Bulls team, one signed by the 1997 All-Star team, and a 1992 Dream Team-signed ball.

The Olympics merch goes hard too, with the kit he wore during the 1992 medal ceremony, his American-themed Air Flight Light. The Air Maestro II he wore during the 1994 All-Star Game is also there, as are many of the jerseys he wore during All-Star weekends.

Additional unique items in the lot include a chair from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Wheaties boxes, a personal replica set of his six championship trophies, a piece of the United Center’s signed hardwood, his 2010 Hall of Fame class trophy, and his 75th-anniversary NBA team blazer.

Pippen kept much of the memorabilia in a storage building on his property in Arkansas, and on Sotheby’s YouTube channel, he ran through some of the most meaningful pieces.

The collection goes up for auction beginning March 2 and will conclude on the 10th.

Get a better look at the offering below.

Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s
Sotheby's The Scottie Pippen Collection
Sotheby’s

Related Tags

air jordan chicago bulls Scottie Pippen

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

    Kid Rock-Led Struggle 'Rock The Country' Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Hip-Hop Wired
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event

    Netflix Celebrates 'Bridgerton' Royalty At Atlanta's 'Dinner With Bevy' Event

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment
    23 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Nike Causes Frenzy By Dropping The Costco SB Dunk At Random Costco Stores Nationwide

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close