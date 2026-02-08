Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Arrested After Domestic Dispute With WNBA Star Ex Rickea Jackson

Source:

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested on February 7 following an incident with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson.

Doral, Florida, Police Chief Edwin Lopez says it began when authorities were alerted to a dispute between a man and a woman —later identified as Jackson and Pearce—that was occurring at the headquarters.

Pearce left the scene after the heated altercation and attempted to evade the police when he crashed his car.

Video circulating on social media picks up the events from there and shows police having a hard time getting him to stop resisting before eventually placing him in cuffs.

According to WPLG -TV, records show Pearce has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren.

Details haven’t been officially released yet, but Florida-based talk show host Andy Slater says he was informed that Pearce Jr. is “accused of intentionally crashing his Lamborghini into his ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times, trying to stop her from getting to a police station.”

The Falcons have released the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce is a product of the University of Tennessee, and after his two-year stint as a Volunteer, he was drafted by the Falcons with the 26th pick in the 2025 draft. His elite sacking ability proved to translate to the pros, recording 10.5 sacks last season, and he came in second in the AP’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. But now his future in the league is in question.

