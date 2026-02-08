Benito! Songs Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Songs Bad Bunny Should Have On His Super Bowl Set List
We’re a little more than 48 hours away from being treated to a free televised Bad Bunny concert that will include a football game on the side, and while MAGA patiently waits for any and every reason to hate on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on social media, we’ve decided to weigh in on which songs we’d love to see Bad Bunny perform to get the crowd amped up and hands in the air.
Already the subject of much unnecessary hate and anger from MAGA and Donald Trump due to his Spanish speaking music, Bad Bunny finds himself under a microscope, as many wonder whether he’ll make an subliminal or obvious political statement on behalf of the Latino community during his performance. With rumors that he’d perform in a dress to anger the ultra-conservative homophobes, to putting Anti-ICE messaging on his set, no one knows what he’s got planned for Sunday night’s big game. But we thought of some songs that he could rock that not only represent the Latino culture properly, but can also get the crowd dancing and roaring in the process.
Here are a few songs that we think Bad Bunny could and should perform at this upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.
“I Like It” ft. J Balvin & Cardi B
Bring Cardi on stage to make it really epic.
BAD BUNNY x DRAKE – MÍA
Just the Benito vocals since Drake already curved the Super Bowl, allegedly.
Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny – Te Guste
Remember when J. Lo brought Bad Bunny out when she was headlining the Super Bowl? Might as well return the favor.
“Baile Inovidable”
“Nuevayol” (Would need to include the Donald Trump monologue to really drive the point home)
“Monaco”
