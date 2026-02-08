Subscribe
Close
News

Songs Bad Bunny Should Have On His Super Bowl Set List

Benito! Songs Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Y'all already know we're ready for that Bad Bunny concert this coming Sunday night...

Published on February 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th
Source: Kindell Buchanan – PA Images / Getty

We’re a little more than 48 hours away from being treated to a free televised Bad Bunny concert that will include a football game on the side, and while MAGA patiently waits for any and every reason to hate on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on social media, we’ve decided to weigh in on which songs we’d love to see Bad Bunny perform to get the crowd amped up and hands in the air.

Already the subject of much unnecessary hate and anger from MAGA and Donald Trump due to his Spanish speaking music, Bad Bunny finds himself under a microscope, as many wonder whether he’ll make an subliminal or obvious political statement on behalf of the Latino community during his performance. With rumors that he’d perform in a dress to anger the ultra-conservative homophobes, to putting Anti-ICE messaging on his set, no one knows what he’s got planned for Sunday night’s big game. But we thought of some songs that he could rock that not only represent the Latino culture properly, but can also get the crowd dancing and roaring in the process.

Here are a few songs that we think Bad Bunny could and should perform at this upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

“I Like It” ft. J Balvin & Cardi B

Bring Cardi on stage to make it really epic.

BAD BUNNY x DRAKE – MÍA 

Just the Benito vocals since Drake already curved the Super Bowl, allegedly.


Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny – Te Guste

Remember when J. Lo brought Bad Bunny out when she was headlining the Super Bowl? Might as well return the favor.

“Baile Inovidable”

“Nuevayol” (Would need to include the Donald Trump monologue to really drive the point home)

“Monaco”

Benito! Songs Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

    Kid Rock-Led Struggle 'Rock The Country' Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Hip-Hop Wired
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Deb Is Boss

    Lil Mama Stars As Deb Antney In ALLBLK’s New Biopic ‘Deb Is Boss’

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    23 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Nike Causes Frenzy By Dropping The Costco SB Dunk At Random Costco Stores Nationwide

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close