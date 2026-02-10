Jay-Z Called A “DEI Hire” By Kid Rock Over Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Source:

Jay Z is no stranger to beef when it comes to fellow rappers, but now he’s found himself in a feud with a country rocker over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

The blowback has been bubbling up since he was announced back in September, and only increased since the actual show on Sunday. Leading the charge of all haters is Kid Rock, who appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle to complain about Jay-Z’s programming abilities and suggested he only got the job because he’s Black.

“So it goes like, ‘Well, maybe Jay-Z’ll do it,’” he begins. “Nothing against Jay-Z, I respect him for his hustle and his music, but it seems like there’s a little bit of a DEI hire going on there.”

He adds that Jay got the gig because, apparently, the NFL doesn’t have enough Black viewers.

“Black guys love Jay-Z. I’m not that ignorant, I know a lot of us love Jay-Z, not just Black guys,” he continued. “But in the league where you have this problem, it seemed like, ‘Oh, we’ll bring him in.’”

Rock continues to ramble on about Jay taking the gig because it’d be silly to turn down the power and the money associated with it, and says that Kendrick Lamar’s performance wasn’t his “cup of tea” and was “another middle finger to conservative, to MAGA.”

Hov has been in charge of the NFL’s halftime show since 2019, when his Roc Nation company partnered with them, naming him the league’s Live Music Entertainment Strategist. He also helped amplify the league’s Inspire Change initiative to help push for “Education and Economic Advancement, Improving Police-Community Relations, and Criminal Justice Reform.”

Since taking over, he’s spearheaded Super Bowl halftime shows with Maroon 5, Shakira & J.Lo, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre and friends, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick, and now Bad Bunny.

As for Kid Rock and his ability to consistently schedule performances, he just had to cancel his MAGA Fest in South Carolina after a string of artists dropped out.

