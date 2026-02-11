Olympian Admits To Cheating On Girlfriend After Winning Medal, Social Media Shocked As She Responds

Source: Kevin Voigt / Getty

The Winter Olympics only come once every four years, making a victory even more meaningful—and more bragging rights—than most other competitions.

Once athletes medal and are still high on the moment, the microphone is shoved in their face to get their off-the-cuff reaction, and Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid has had the most unhinged response so far.

Instead of some cliche response about working hard and how much he appreciates his coaches and family while beaming with national pride, he admitted to cheating on his girlfriend.

“I told her a week ago. And it’s been the worst week of my life,” he told Norwegian Broadcasting Corp. (NRK). “I had a gold medal in life, and there’s probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her. Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days. Yeah, I wish I could share this with her.”

Laegreid says it happened about three months ago, and during this victorious moment, he wanted to share it with someone “who might not be watching today.”

And don’t worry, he knows how insane his stunt is, but hopes his ex realizes that and takes him back.

“I’m not ready to give up. I hope that committing social suicide [like this] might show her how much I love her,” Lægreid said. “I accept the consequences of what I’ve done. I regret it with all my heart. Maybe I’m dumb as a rock. I’m a member of Mensa, but I still do stupid stuff.”

He adds that he considered her the true “gold medal in life,” and while other people “will see things differently,” he “only has eyes for her.

His now ex-girlfriend has responded to the grand gesture, and it doesn’t appear that she’ll be forgetting and forgiving anytime soon.

“It is hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” she said. “I did not choose to end up in this situation, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have been in contact, and he is aware of my views on this.”

Aside from his bid for the strangest Olympic-winning speech ever, he is a pretty accomplished athlete. He won Bronze in biathlon, a mix of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. He’s also a six-time Biathlon World Champion and won a gold medal in the relay competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

See how social media is reacting to the bizarre situation below.