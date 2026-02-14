Subscribe
Chris Paul Announces Retirement, Fans Remember The Good & Bad

Chris Paul Announces Retirement As Fans Remember The Point God’s Good & Bad

After more than two decades Chris Paul has officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

Published on February 14, 2026
Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets
Source: David Jensen / Getty

After more than two decades of brilliance, leadership, and an impressive basketball IQ, Chris Paul has officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

This marks the end of one of the most respected and influential careers in league history. Widely known as the “Point God,” CP3 confirmed his decision on Thursday, reflecting on a journey that reshaped the modern point guard position and left an indelible mark on every franchise he touched.

“Basketball gave me everything,” Paul shared in a statement on Instagram. “From the people I’ve met to the lessons I’ve learned, this game has been my life. I’m grateful for every moment.”

He continued: “I am so excited to take with me to the next chapter all the incredible things basketball has taught me. And more importantly that the people I have been blessed to meet through basketball have taught me.”

Chris Paul’s abrupt announcement comes after he was waived by the Toronto Raptors on Friday, having previously been traded from the LA Clippers earlier this month. The Raptors did not require Paul to report to the team and had looked to move him before the trade deadline.

Paul and the Clippers–the team he’s most often associated with–abruptly agreed to part ways in early December after he was reportedly not on speaking terms with Clippers coach Ty Lue for several weeks. The 12-time All Star later told People he was “at peace” with the separation and looking forward to what was next.

CP3 burst onto the scene with the New Orleans Hornets after being selected fourth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft. He won Rookie of the Year honors and never looked back, becoming synonymous with precision, leadership, and clutch play. His move to the Los Angeles Clippers ushered in the “Lob City” era, where he elevated the franchise to national prominence alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Because of his association with the Clippers’ most successful era, the team’s decision to part with him earlier this year was an even bigger blow to both CP3 and fans. While it was widely known that this would be his last season, his decision to cut his retirement tour short is devastating to fans of the game.

You can relive some of CP3’s biggest moments here, and check out reactions to unceremoious retirement below.

