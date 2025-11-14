BAPE Teams Up With Mitchell & Ness For An NBA Capsule Collection

Mitchell & Ness is proving that it’s keeping its ear to the streetwear world lately.

Fresh off a Playboi Carti collaboration, the jersey kings are now linking up with BAPE to put even more of a spin on some of the most storied NBA jerseys.

The capsule collection starts off with authentic Swingman jerseys outfitted for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. Each team’s usually solid jersey color is swapped for BAPE’s signature camo pattern with shorts to match. The front of the jersey reads the team name across the chest with the ape logo beneath it.

On the back, the last name plate is replaced with “A Bathing Ape” and the number 93, in honor of the brand’s founding in 1993.

Even if jerseys aren’t how you like to represent your team, BAPE took those same design cues into a set of satin jackets that still feature jersey-like lettering on the back.

For an even more low-key option, there are the co-branded t-shirts for each team, which even feature the coveted hardwood classic patch on the hip.

The collaboration is only the latest cultural clash between the NBA, Mitchell & Ness, and the Japanese-founded streetwear brand, which is only meant to deepen their ties. Collections from the past have seen Swingman jerseys, shorts, and co-branded accessories for some of the 30 NBA teams.

“The NBA strengthens the project through links to the cities and figures that shaped basketball history. These references create a capsule rooted in the league’s influence across music, fashion, and lifestyle communities worldwide,” reads the press release. “Each design channels the visual codes shared by all three partners, forming a collection that carries cultural memory and modern relevance.”

The limited-edition BAPE® x Mitchell & Ness x NBA 2025 collection drops Saturday, Nov. 15, at mitchellandness.com, as well as BAPE’s website and brick-and-mortar stores.

Get a better look at the offerings below.

