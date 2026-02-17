Trump Ally Byron Donalds Sparks Scandal Rumors With Wife’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Post

Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

We now have more proof that posting private love publicly isn’t for the faint of heart. What was supposed to be a loving Valentine’s Day tribute from the wife of one of President Trump’s most beloved Blacks turned into a nightmare.

Erika Donalds, the wife of Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, posted a photo of the couple on X.

“Remembering the spot where @ByronDonalds asked for my number in the Oglesby Student Union at @FloridaState in the fall of 1999,” she wrote.

“Our first ‘date’ came a few months later – on Valentine’s Day 2000,” she continued. “Thanks, babe, for making all 27 of our Valentine’s Days together so special.”

Donalds, who is running for governor of Florida, even hyped the post.

“I remember that day,” he wrote. “You were beautiful then, and you are still beautiful now. I love you @ErikaDonalds! Happy Valentines Day!!”

All of this would have been lovely except for one jarring fact that social media sleuths, who were just some of the two million views that the post obtained, pointed out.

“Insane that she just tweeted out these dates given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact,” journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X.

Hasan included a screenshot of Donalds’ Wikipedia page that noted he was married to his first wife during his current wife’s courtship. Donalds reportedly married Bisa Hall in June 1999 and they divorced in 2002. He married his second wife, Erika, in March 2003.

Public records viewed by Independent corroborate this timeline — explaining that Donalds got married just three months before he asked his current wife for her phone number.

The congressman’s ex-wife has spoken about the ridiculousness that is Byron Donalds, including him claiming he was from Jamaica and speaking with a Jamaican accent.

“He told me he was from Jamaica and he had a Jamaican accent— and he was cute,” Hall told WGCU in 2024. “Then the next time I saw him, the Jamaican accent was gone and he said he was from New York.”

Hall claimed that shortly after their wedding, she found out that Donalds was involved with his current wife. Hall says she tried to work things out with Donalds but after Erika became pregnant, she pushed for a speedy divorce.

