Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Trump Ally Sparks Rumors With Wife's Romantic Valentine's Day Post

Trump Ally Byron Donalds Sparks Scandal Rumors With Wife’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Post

A romantic post from Erika Donalds turned awkward after sleuths noted the Florida congressman was still married to his first wife when their love story allegedly began.

Published on February 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom-Homan-CPAC-February-21
Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

We now have more proof that posting private love publicly isn’t for the faint of heart. What was supposed to be a loving Valentine’s Day tribute from the wife of one of President Trump’s most beloved Blacks turned into a nightmare.

Erika Donalds, the wife of Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, posted a photo of the couple on X. 

“Remembering the spot where @ByronDonalds asked for my number in the Oglesby Student Union at @FloridaState in the fall of 1999,” she wrote.

“Our first ‘date’ came a few months later – on Valentine’s Day 2000,” she continued. “Thanks, babe, for making all 27 of our Valentine’s Days together so special.”

Donalds, who is running for governor of Florida, even hyped the post. 

“I remember that day,” he wrote. “You were beautiful then, and you are still beautiful now. I love you @ErikaDonalds! Happy Valentines Day!!”

All of this would have been lovely except for one jarring fact that social media sleuths, who were just some of the two million views that the post obtained, pointed out. 

“Insane that she just tweeted out these dates given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact,” journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X. 

Hasan included a screenshot of Donalds’ Wikipedia page that noted he was married to his first wife during his current wife’s courtship. Donalds reportedly married Bisa Hall in June 1999 and they divorced in 2002. He married his second wife, Erika, in March 2003.

Public records viewed by Independent corroborate this timeline — explaining that Donalds got married just three months before he asked his current wife for her phone number. 

The congressman’s ex-wife has spoken about the ridiculousness that is Byron Donalds, including him claiming he was from Jamaica and speaking with a Jamaican accent.  

“He told me he was from Jamaica and he had a Jamaican accent— and he was cute,” Hall told WGCU in 2024. “Then the next time I saw him, the Jamaican accent was gone and he said he was from New York.”

Hall claimed that shortly after their wedding, she found out that Donalds was involved with his current wife. Hall says she tried to work things out with Donalds but after Erika became pregnant, she pushed for a speedy divorce. 

X users were unstoppable in their relentless roasting of the botched timeline disguised as love.  See the reactions below

Related Tags

Cheating congressman GOP

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Jesse Jackson Election Recount 2000

    25 Jesse Jackson Quotes That Prove His Words Still Matter

    Global Grind
    Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

    New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED

    Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Health & Being A Diabetic On TV One's 'Uncensored'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    13 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Adidas Drops Bad Bunny’s Signature Sneaker From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close