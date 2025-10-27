Trump Can’t Dance—Here’s A Gallery To Prove It

President Trump is once again going viral online for his now-famous fist-pumping dance, an awkward move he’s showcased throughout his campaign and presidency.

On Oct. 26, the 79-year-old Republican broke out another rendition of his signature routine, shaking his fists and celebrating with supporters and a group of local performers in Malaysia. The moment came as Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur, the nation’s capital, marking the first stop of his six-day Asia tour aimed at strengthening U.S. relations across the region.

After stepping off his massive Air Force One jet onto a sprawling red carpet, President Trump greeted a troupe of native performers waiting to welcome him. Flashing a big smile, he paused to wave to supporters before joining the dancers, breaking out his signature moves, dubbed The Trump Dance, according to a video previously shared to the White House’s X account in May.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the video, Trump can be seen shuffling his feet, swaying his arms, and pumping his fists to the beat of a drum carried out by the local troupe.

The welcoming ceremony featured a vibrant mix of colorfully dressed dancers representing Malaysia’s major ethnic groups, including Indigenous people from Borneo, as well as Malay, Chinese, and Indian performers, according to the New York Post. Standing nearby, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined in, bobbing to the rhythm alongside his American guest.

Of course, the internet had plenty to say about the lighthearted moment, and reactions were mixed. One user called the dance “Iconic,” while another was less impressed: “When did bending and unbending one’s arms get to be considered hot dance moves? I do this every time I get my blood drawn.”

Yikes! At least Trump was on beat with the drum — we’ll give him that.

Why is Donald Trump in Asia?

According to USA Today, this week the president will be attending the 47th ASEAN Summit, held Oct. 26–28 in Kuala Lumpur. While in Malaysia, Trump will also witness Thailand and Cambodia sign a ceasefire agreement, a deal he claims to have helped broker. From there, he’s expected to make stops in Japan and South Korea. During the tail end of the visit, Trump reportedly has plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea at the end of his trip on Oct. 30.

The president’s trip comes as the U.S. government shutdown heads into its fourth week.

But Trump’s impromptu dance moment comes amid tense times back home in the U.S. The trip coincides with the federal government shutdown, now grinding into its fourth week with no resolution. The continued impasse threatens programs like SNAP, potentially impacting food access for approximately 42 million Americans starting Nov. 1.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president’s timing, saying in the Senate on Oct. 22 that it was “outrageous” for Trump to leave the country during the shutdown while “the American people are suffering.”

“Shouldn’t the president listen to the cares of the American people and their desperate need on health care, rather than taking a foreign trip?” Schumer, D-New York, asked Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, who “held a talk-a-thon on the Senate floor for over 22 hours in protest of the Trump administration’s policies,” according to USA Today.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries requested a meeting with Trump on Oct. 21 to discuss solutions to the ongoing shutdown; however, Trump told reporters late last week that he will only meet with the duo when the government reopens.

“I would like to meet with both of them, but I said one little caveat, I will only meet if they let the country open,” Trump said flat out.

Donald Trump’s fist-pumping dance moves have made headlines well before his trip to Malaysia. Here are a few photos that prove that when it comes to dancing, he might want to take a step back and focus on the real issues facing the American people.

RELATED: Melania Trump Sued By Michael Wolff After Claiming She Threatened $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Epstein Remarks

1. Trump first-pumped during his campaign stop in South Carolina last year. Source:Getty On Feb. 14, 2024, the Republican broke out his signature Trump Dance while campaigning for his second presidential term. Trump got the crowd going with his wailing fists while speaking at a Get Out The Vote campaign rally held at the North Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. 2. Trump danced during the University Of Alabama commencement ceremony. Source:Getty After delivering a commencement speech at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on May 1, Trump fist-pumped to give the graduates a little moral boost, but his moves fell a little flat. 3. Trump danced for the U.S. military in June. Source:Getty Members of the U.S. Army cheered as Donald Trump danced before speaking at Fort Bragg, a U.S. Army military installation near Fayetteville, North Carolina, on June 10. The President flailed his arms back in forth while dancing to “YMCA” for the soldiers in honor of the US Army’s 250th anniversary. But it lacked rhythm and soul. Come on, Trump! 4. Here’s another funny angle from his U.S. military dance in June. Source:Getty Just had to show it again, in case you thought the rhythm was there. 5. Trump breaks out his fists for ‘Salute To America.’ Source:Getty President Donald Trump danced as he left the stage after speaking at the Salute to America Celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on July 3. Wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” hat, the Donald pumped those fists left and right, sending the crowd into applause. At least he had a little rhythm this time, but he can’t top the iconic moves of former President Barack Obama. Never! Look at Barack oozing with so much soul and bravado here. 6. A close up of the The Donald Trump Dance at ‘Salute To America.’ Source:Getty Again, no soul, no bravado. It’s giving stale. Take a look at a few more Donald Trump dances below. 7. Source:Getty 8. Source:Getty 9. Source:Getty 10. Trump When YMCA Comes On