Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Druski Apologized To Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Botching His Name

Druski Apologized To Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Botching His Name But Got Ignored

The comedian claims that he reached out to apologize to the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver but hasn’t heard back.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Comedian Druski is learning that just because you’re funny doesn’t mean that all situations require it. 

During the NFL Honors awards, Druksi presented the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. While announcing Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name as the winner of the award, the viral comedian decided it would be funny to accidentally butcher the Seattle Seahawks’ star wide receiver’s name. 

Smith-Njiba wasn’t there to receive the award in person as he was busy getting ready for Super Bowl LX. Druski realized shortly after he was slammed on the Internet.

“I like to mess around and sometimes you can go too far,” Druski said during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, doubling down on his ill-timed joke. “I reached out and congratulations to him, the team, on the Super Bowl. I thought that was an amazing thing. Yeah, I didn’t get no response back, but I did reach out, I tried.” 

The comedian also tried to explain his bad joke by framing it around comedy being subjective and therefore not all crowds will see the humor. 

“When we talk about walking the line of comedy, sometimes you do have to take that chance,” he said. “I think it’s not all gonna be a successful hit. Nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is gonna be success, success, success,” USA Today reports.

NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who was on stage with Druski during the presentation for the award, didn’t seem amused. The Seahawks social media even blasted Druski for his “joke.”

Druski may be the only person in the world who doesn’t know the star wide receiver’s name as he lit up the NFL in 2025 “recording a league-high 1,793 receiving yards to go along with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns. He was also named a first-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl selection,” USA Today reports. 

Related Tags

druski nfl seattle seahawks

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

    Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close