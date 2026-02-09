Subscribe
Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX As Fans Label It The Most Boring Ever

The Seattle Seahawks claimed a defense-dominated Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, winning 29–13.

Published on February 9, 2026
Source:

The Seattle Seahawks are your Super Bowl LX champions, getting revenge against the New England Patriots for the big game in 2015.

Much of the game was a snooze fest, especially the first half that amounted to zero touchdowns. Instead, they relied on lockdown defense that didn’t allow the Patriots’ Drake Maye to see the end zone for the first three quarters.

Instead, it was Sam Darnold who strategically continued to move his team down the field and set up Jason Myers for the field goal to put the first points on the board with a score of 3-0.

The snooze fest continued into the second quarter with Darnold getting Myers into field goal range again, and then the kicker making a much deeper 41-yard kick through the uprights with just seconds left in the half.

So the Bad Bunny halftime show arrived with the Seahawks up 9-0, and when the third quarter began, the Patriots appeared to have little fight left, and Myers continued to show off his skills with another kick, pushing the score to 12-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams finally started to wake up after Maye got strip-sacked, which set up the Seahawks with perfect field positioning, which they capitalized on with Darnold’s 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner, making the score 19-0.

That’s when the Patriots began to get tired of getting embarrassed and finally started to make some good offensive moves. Maye eventually aired it out to barefoot legend Mack Hollins for a 35-yard touchdown that makes his jail uniform pregame fit a little less embarrassing.

But their brief momentum ended when Julian Love intercepted a pass, which led to another field goal, followed by a Maye fumble that Uchenna Nwosu turned into another touchdown, effectively ending the game.

Just before the two-minute warning, Maye was able to make a quick toss to Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown, but with a failed two-point conversion, the Seahawks were crowned winners, 29-13.

The MVP trophy was awarded to Kenneth Walker III, who, despite not scoring a single touchdown, kept the game exciting with his 135 rushing yards on 27 carries.

But the true hero of the night was Myers, who set a record for most field goals made in Super Bowl history with five.

Still, social media widely considers Super Bowl LX to be boring. See the reactions below.

