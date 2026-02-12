CASSIUS Approves: A Ma Maniere Takes On A Retro Nike Runner, A$AP Rocky Gets Nostalgic With Ray-Ban

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Carhartt WIP’s Latest Denim Drop

Carhartt workwear’s roots are rightfully lauded, and sometimes the fashion boys get to have a little more fun with Detroit mainstay because of the WIP imprint. This time, the subbrand got its hands on Carhartt’s Helston jacket and constructed it in some hefty Japanese denim that’ll cost you $310. Along for the ride is a just-as-stiff pair of $183 13.5oz jeans that’ll ceremoniously earn honeycomb fading and wallet imprints on the rear before the inevitable crotch blowout down the line. Carhartt upped the detailing, too, with red stitching and a black leather color.

A Ma Maniére × NIKE V5 RNR SP

A Ma Maniere has been covering the most coveted Jordan models in hues of purple and gray for years, and now they’re ready to give another sneaker a try. Moving on to runners, AMM is tackling the Nike V5 RNR for a spring-ready colorway. It brightens up its typical color-blocking ethos with a tan base before following through with different shades and materials of purple throughout. A pearl blue swoosh highlights the upper, which sits atop a graphite sole and soft pink outsole. The Nike V5 RNR debuted last year as an updated version to satisfy the retro runner craze. Luckily, that affordable $95 price tag of the general release carries over. Expect these to hit shelves this spring.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Air Jordan 11

Comme de Garçons has never met a Nike shoe it didn’t turn into a monochromatic dream. The latest sneaker the French outfitter got its hands on is the Jordan 11. In its typical no-frills vibe, the understated silhouette is draped in black and white leather, so, of course, the black color takes on a very Gamma-like attitude, save for the blue outsole. As for the crisp white pair that looks eerily like the 2010 Anniversary edition. The only clue that CDG is involved a branded “Homme “lus hit on the ankle and mid-tongue. A release date or price has not yet been announced.

A$AP Rocky Recruits Nas For Ray-Ban’s All-Metal Collection

Since linking up with Ray Ban, A$AP Rocky has consistently been remixing the brand’s most signature models into more modern takes. This time around, he taps fellow New York rapper Nas to debut his first metal collection. Taken straight from the NYC of the 90s are minimal metal-framed glasses in about 10 options, with varying tints and arm tip materials. The campaign features both Rocky and Nas donning buttery leather jackets and hanging out at an old-school restaurant, channelling a Belly sequel. The full collection, priced from $202 to $249, is available at Ray-Ban.com.