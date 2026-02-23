Subscribe
Close
News

Speaker Johnson Denies Jesse Jackson’s Capitol Rotunda Honor

Speaker Johnson Rejects Request For Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lie In Honor At Capitol

The House speaker cited precedent in rejecting a bid to memorialize the civil rights leader in the Rotunda, reigniting debate over who qualifies for the rare tribute.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jesse Jackson, Sr. attends a ceremony in Garden City, N.Y. in 2008
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

House Speaker Mike Johnson has denied the request for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson’s body to lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda. 

Jackson died last week at the age of 84, and his family and some House Democrats filed the request to Johnson’s office in hopes of having the civil rights leader memorialized in tradition with late presidents, select service members and officials. Johnson’s office denied the request just for that reasoning citing precedent, noting that the space is reserved for former presidents and the like, the Associated Press reports.  

Jackson’s death has sparked political debate over who gets to be memorialized at the Capitol’s Rotunda, in which the public is allowed to pay their respects.

To be fair, beloved white enthusiast and divisive podcaster Charlie Kirk was and former Vice President Dick Cheney also had similar requests denied. While the commemoration service is reserved for some fallen soldiers or late presidents, there is no specific rule as to who gets to lie in honor at the Capitol. The decision is usually “controlled by concurrence from both the House and Senate,” AP reports. 

AP notes that “the Jackson family has announced scheduled dates for memorial services beginning next week that will honor the late reverend’s life in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and South Carolina. In a statement, the Jackson family said it had heard from leaders in both South Carolina, Jackson’s native state, and Washington offering for Jackson to be celebrated in both locations. Talks are ongoing with lawmakers about where those proceedings will take place. His final memorial services will be held in Chicago on March 6 and 7.”

Another civil rights hero has been commemorated inside the Capitol. In 2020, Congressman John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda after a ceremony to honor his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement was held outside on the Capitol steps due to pandemic restrictions. 

See social media’s outrage below.

Related Tags

Mike Johnson U.S. capitol

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Hip-Hop Wired
    F1 Grand Prix of Miami

    Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

    Hip-Hop Wired
    JAPAN-ANIMAL

    Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

    Global Grind
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close