Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

President Trump chose not to attend the Kennedy Center’s vigil for slain Trump ally and conservative pundit Charlie Kirk on Sunday, as he spent his weekend at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

The White House stated that the president spent the weekend at Trump National Golf Club, where he attended a “Hope Through Education” event on Saturday and addressed the fatal shooting of Kirk. Yahoo News notes that it’s unclear whether or not Trump actually played golf, as he’s been known to use the golf club as a getaway from the White House.

Despite evidence to the contrary, “during Saturday’s event, 47 was heard calling suspect Tyler Robinson a ‘radicalized’ individual,” TMZ reports.

What’s most telling about Trump’s absence is that despite spending his weekend at his golf club, he was actually in town during the event. TMZ notes that Trump was in Washington on Sunday evening, around the same time that people were still lining up at the Kennedy Center, a mile and a half away from the White House.

The vigil for Kirk began at 6 PM, “…so Trump’s decision to skip out on the evening is noticeable … especially as 85 members of Congress and his MAGA allies made appearances,” TMZ reports.

Among those in attendance were House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke on the president’s behalf, noting that Trump “loved” Charlie “so much.”

Trump is scheduled to attend Kirk’s funeral next weekend and will visit Arizona for the memorial on Sept. 21, TMZ reports.

Kirk and Trump were longtime allies. Kirk spoke during the 2024 Republican National Convention and has been credited for pushing young conservatives to get out and vote for Trump through his organization, Turning Point USA, The Hill reports.

Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm charges.

