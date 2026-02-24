A Casket, Playboy Bunnies & Spider-Man: Dig Into Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Source:

The frigid days of winter are hopefully numbered, and Supreme is getting ahead of the weather by introducing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Kicking off the offering is a range of statement jackets, including the old-faithful Vanson link-up, which yields a couple of moto jackets, and a set of Spider-Man options. One is the superhero’s typical red and blue, and another is blacked out for some stealthy Venom vibes.

Schott also came along for the ride with some glossy, lightweight puffer coats, shearling-collar bombers, and a black leather overcoat. One of the standouts is an American flag-themed hooded canvas workwear jacket that we can only hope is inspired by the infamous early aughts photo of Juelz Santana.

There’s also varsity jackets, track jackets, denim button-ups, and a set of hooded MA-1s adorned with the Playboy bunny.

Some strong shirt options also make an appearance, like a series of lined snap shirts perfect for transitional weather, and other patterned and plain offerings for a cleaner, more polished look.

Per usual, Supreme shines in the sweatshirt category thanks to a Monster Jam collab, a nod to the DSNY, and a mix of small-logo classic options and more Supreme-heavy pieces.

T-shirts include another Spider-Man mention, an Arabic box logo, and a snarky “World Famous” tee with arrows pointing up and down.

The collaborations continue with the shorts, featuring FIJI water, Ghostface, and Mitchell & Ness.

Hats are always a must in a Supreme drop, and this one features New Era fitteds adorned with faux NBA championship rings and others with patterns seen throughout the collection, like floral jacquard, tiger camo, and studded denim. Those patterns are seen again on several decks and Spitfire wheels in the e-store, too.

As for the bags, a typical lineup of duffles, backpacks, shoulder bags, and totes is available.

The outlandish accessories are always plentiful, and Supreme outdid itself this time around. Among the craziest are a 20-square-foot boxing ring, a leopard print-lined casket, an ATM, and a toaster.

Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection is set to release here on February 26 at 11 am. But until then, get a better look below.