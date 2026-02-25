Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is “Manifesting” Her Engagement To Klay Thompson

The rapper says she’s “manifesting” her own proposal after celebrating Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight’s engagement.

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is so in love she’s already speaking her future into existence — and that future includes a ring.

While visiting Milan, the Houston rapper linked up with newly engaged Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight, who recently took their four-year relationship to the next level. Sitting together at a café, Megan congratulated the couple and watched a TikTok of Knight’s proposal.

“I heard y’all just got engaged, congrats!” she said, smiling as she reacted to the video. “I love love, that’s so sweet.”

Inspired by the romantic moment, Megan jokingly — or perhaps not so jokingly — crossed her fingers and declared, “Manifesting my engagement, too.”

If Instagram is any indication, wedding bells might not be far off for Megan and her boyfriend, Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing glimpses of their romance online.

Earlier this month, Megan surprised Thompson in a major way for his 36th birthday, booking legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform at his party and hosting a beachside lunch in his honor.

The Grammy winner recently opened up about her relationship in an interview with People, admitting she “didn’t even expect to be in a relationship” before meeting Thompson. She said the NBA star makes her feel “overly comfortable” and credited her own personal healing journey for preparing her to receive love.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life… maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right,” she said.

Back in October, the couple fueled speculation by posting a photo holding matching house keys — a move that had fans already whispering about forever.

RELATED: Klay Thompson Renames His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

Related Tags

klay thompson Meg Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

    Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign, Ejected From SOTU

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2022 The Game Awards

    New Report Puts Blame On Sarah Bond For Xbox's Recent Failures, Social Media Thinks They Did Her Dirty

    Hip-Hop Wired
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Backstage

    Ryan Coogler Reopens 'The X-Files' With Pilot Greenlight At Hulu

    Global Grind
    Is God Is Key Art

    ‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close