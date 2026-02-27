Subscribe
Grant Williams Claims LeBron James Had A House In The NBA Bubble

Grant Williams Claimed LeBron James Had A House In The NBA Bubble & Immediately Walks It Back

Grant Williams said on a podcast that LeBron James received special treatment during the NBA bubble.

Published on February 27, 2026
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The NBA’s COVID season —otherwise known as the “Bubble“— was arguably the weirdest display of basketball fans have seen, and years later, players are still dropping random tidbits about life at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort.

NBA vet Grant Williams, who was playing for the Boston Celtics at the time, was recently on Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast and spoke about his bubble season.

At first, he focused on how strict the guidelines were.

“You couldn’t order in from the start, you couldn’t get no take out,” he recalls. “I remember one time a dude went to the edge and got suspended three games. So you couldn’t order ’till 50 days in. “

Co-host Bishop “B Hen” Henn jumps in to say that wasn’t everyone’s experience, namely LeBron James, who he says was treated like, well, a king. 

Williams backs up the claim, saying, “LeBron had his own room at the top, a penthouse, wine. He had a house on the campus. LeBron had his own setup. He was taken care of.”

The backlash was immediate, and even James’ then-teammate, Markieff Morris, hopped on X to say Williams’ account wasn’t true.

“Lol cap he was two doors down from me! Dog was locked down just like the rest of us,” Morris wrote. “We had a Madden league. We played all the games in his room. We was damn near gaming all night!”

Those alleged Klutch Sports-branded black SUVs that suddenly appear when NBA players disparage the King must have pulled up because a spooked Williams walked back his comments on X.

“The whole team was in the hotel. Bron had a room as well. At the time it was communicated that he had the room as well as a house on campus. I spoke with that knowledge but I’ll say publicly i was wrong and spoke with inaccurate information.”

As for James’ first-hand experience in the bubble, on his Mind The Game podcast, he’s called it the “purest form of hoops” but also “mental warfare” because you were always in such close quarters with your opponents.

Still, James must have sorted out that internal struggle because he won his fourth ring alongside Anthony Davis that year.

See social media’s reaction to Williams revealing how James was (allegedly) living it up in the bubble.

