Bucs' Tez Johnson's Ex-Fiancé Accuses Him Of Cheating

Bucs’ Tez Johnson’s Ex Fiancé Accuses Him Of Cheating On Engagement Day, Social Media Lights Up

Tez Johnson’s ex-fiancée, Laila Thompson-Wainer, alleges in a TikTok video that he cheated on her the day he proposed and shared receipts.

Published on February 28, 2026
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

NFL player Tez Johnson is having a more eventful offseason than he planned. 

The wide receiver is still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the same can’t be said about his ex-fiancée, Laila Thompson-Wainer.

She took to TikTok to air out their dirty laundry —on what would have been their one-year engagement anniversary— in a nearly five-minute video.

“A year ago today I got engaged, and well, skip to 1:30 for the story time lol This is about healing, truth, and using my experience to make other women feel seen,” read the caption. “I love having these kinds of conversations and I hope I can continue to use this platform to create a safe community!  #cheater #proposal #engagement#womanhood #men.”

“A year ago I got engaged and later found out he cheated on me the same day he proposed,” she opens the video.

She breaks down how the whole day felt magical, from the white dress she was wearing, to the proposal, hanging out at the beach, and later having an engagement dinner. But the fairytale ended there when she recounts how the day actually went in retrospect.

She posts a screenshot of a DM conversation he was allegedly having with his ex, where on the morning of their engagement, he messaged her “need your throat,” and the ex reacted with a heart. 

She calls the exchange “gross” and says the convo continued after they got back home, with him telling her that evening, “When can I nut in you and f-ck you like I want to?”

She continues, explaining how devastated and blindsided she was.

“You cheat before, and after you propose, that’s just something I’ll never understand,” she said. “I’ve given up on trying to understand how someone can be that evil. He just has to be a psychopath.”

Thompson-Wainer got hate for sharing the embarrassing moment with her 200,000 followers, but sees it as a way to build community with other hurt women and to warn some.

“If I had to have the devil in disguise as a fiancé, then let me utilize the blueprint of a bad, sh-tty man to promote conversations about healing,” Thompson-Wainer concludes.

Johnson has yet to respond, but still, social media continues to weigh in. See the reactions below.

