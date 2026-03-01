Subscribe
Pop Culture

Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan NAACP Awards

Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Celebrated At NAACP Awards After BAFTAs Controversy: “I Love Being Black”

After the BAFTAs controversy, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were celebrated at the NAACP Image Awards.

Published on March 1, 2026
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The entire Sinners cast should be on a celebratory award show run right now, but it hit a speed bump at the BAFTAs last week, thanks to the N-word controversy that Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo had to process in real time.

Now, a week later, the two were at the NAACP awards and were praised off the rip.

Before the ceremony was truly underway, as Regina Hall was presenting the first award of the night, she told the crowd, “Take a moment for the two kings in the audience,” while singling out Jordan and Lindo sitting front row.

“I just sent you so much love for your class,” she told the pair directly. 

Later in the night, Lindo took the stage with Sinners director Ryan Coogler to present the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and officially acknowledged the BAFTAs incident on-camera.

“We appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” said Lindo, equating it to a “classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

The lauding continued on into the night when Michael B. Jordan hit the stage to accept the award for Entertainer of the Year.

“I always love being here; it felt like a reunion of sorts. This is a place I always felt I was being celebrated, nourished and you guys poured into me.”

He ended his speech by dedicating the award to Chadwick Boseman, recognizing how short life can be after viewing the in memoriam segment, and saying, “Man, I love being Black.”

Lindo and Jordan receiving their flowers is a far cry from last week’s BAFTAs that found them onstage when a man in the audience with Tourette’s yelled the N-word several times. The fallout made things worse, given that the BAFTAs didn’t censor it in the first place, despite ample time, because it was on tape delay.

But back to the NAACP awards, see how social media celebrated the culture’s night below.

