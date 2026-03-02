Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Already Married… Her Stylist Law Roach Says “Y’all Missed It”

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Despite being two of the biggest modern movie stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya have impressively kept their relationship under wraps.

Other than Holland calling her his fiancée once, and the hefty ring we’ve seen on her finger at the 2025 Golden Globes, the two have never officially announced their engagement, so wedding details are pretty sparse.

That was until Law Roach, her stylist, revealed some details on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards).

Entertainment Tonight asked him what the creative process is like while preparing the looks for the nuptials, which is when he revealed the deed is already done.

“The wedding already happened. Y’all missed it,” Roach said with a chuckle.

When pressed further about the event, he added, “The wedding’s over, sorry.”

He made the same claim in an interview with Access Hollywood, saying, “It’s very true.”

With the wedding in the rear view, Roach said he’s turned his attention to her upcoming projects.

“What I’m thinking about is all the movies she has coming out. There’s a lot of premieres. There’s a lot of clothes. There’s a lot of fashion. There’s a lot of archive. There’s a lot of method dressing. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Zendaya spoke to Elle in 2023, saying she prefers to keep her personal life under wraps because it gives her some sense of serenity.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland spoke similarly to the Hollywood Reporter, saying, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible.”

The little we do know about their relationship is that they confirmed they were together in 2021, and that he proposed sometime between Christmas 2025 and the end of the year.

