Subscribe
Close
Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Mourn QB Dominiq Porter After Fatal Car Crash

The Colorado football community is mourning the tragic loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Colorado Buffaloes Dominiq Ponder
Source: CU / CU

The Colorado football community is mourning the tragic loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control on a curve in Boulder County. The vehicle crossed lanes, rammed through a guardrail and an electrical pole, and ultimately rolled down an embankment before catching fire.

Authorities suspect speed as a contributing factor, though a full investigation is underway.

Ponder, a third-year sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, transferred to Colorado from Bethune-Cookman two years ago.

Head coach Deion Sanders expressed his grief on social media, calling the 23-year-old a “born leader” and a favorite among the team.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Prime began. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.

The Big 12 Conference also extended condolences to Ponder’s family and the Colorado football program, adding that “Our thoughts are with the entire CU community during this difficult time.”

Ponder’s death comes just as the team was preparing to begin spring practice on Monday. So while the team did take the field they said its what Ponder would have wanted.

Both coaches and teammates spoke highly of him when addressing the media, adding that his presence will be missed. They reportedly met privately and vowed to keep his memory alive throughout the season.


“It almost didn’t feel real to a degree,” running back Dekalon Taylor told CBS News. “I feel like I got hit by a train almost.”

Assistant coach Brennan Marion said, “You see somebody every day, every morning. We’ll just save a spot for him in the room.”

As the investigation continues, the Colorado community rallies around Ponder’s family, honoring his memory and the indelible mark he left on those who knew him.

See social media celebrating his life below.

Related Tags

colorado buffaloes deion sanders

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS

    What To Know Before The Oscars 2026

    Global Grind
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

    DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

    Hip-Hop Wired
    CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary

    Drew Sidora & Tyler Lepley Headline CheMinistry's 10-Year Anniversary Experience

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close