The Colorado football community is mourning the tragic loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control on a curve in Boulder County. The vehicle crossed lanes, rammed through a guardrail and an electrical pole, and ultimately rolled down an embankment before catching fire.

Authorities suspect speed as a contributing factor, though a full investigation is underway.

Ponder, a third-year sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, transferred to Colorado from Bethune-Cookman two years ago.

Head coach Deion Sanders expressed his grief on social media, calling the 23-year-old a “born leader” and a favorite among the team.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Prime began. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.

The Big 12 Conference also extended condolences to Ponder’s family and the Colorado football program, adding that “Our thoughts are with the entire CU community during this difficult time.”

Ponder’s death comes just as the team was preparing to begin spring practice on Monday. So while the team did take the field they said its what Ponder would have wanted.

Both coaches and teammates spoke highly of him when addressing the media, adding that his presence will be missed. They reportedly met privately and vowed to keep his memory alive throughout the season.



“It almost didn’t feel real to a degree,” running back Dekalon Taylor told CBS News. “I feel like I got hit by a train almost.”

Assistant coach Brennan Marion said, “You see somebody every day, every morning. We’ll just save a spot for him in the room.”

As the investigation continues, the Colorado community rallies around Ponder’s family, honoring his memory and the indelible mark he left on those who knew him.

