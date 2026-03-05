“Dork” Drake Wasn’t Allowed On Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Subscribe
Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Bus, Says Director

Drake may now be one of the biggest stars in the world, but according to filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough, there was a time when he was treated like an outsider within Young Money.

Published on March 5, 2026
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Bhala, who directed The Carter documentary, followed Lil Wayne on tour and recently reflected on that period in an interview with Andre Gee. He described how he used his time when Weezy wasn’t around.

“The majority of the time when I wasn’t shooting with Wayne, but when I was on set, Wayne would disappear, and I was just hanging out with Tez [Bryant, Lil Wayne’s former manager], Mack Maine, and Nicki Minaj.”

Bhala went on to explain that Drake was often excluded because he didn’t match the image of the rest of the crew. At one point, even tour bus access was allegedly off-limits:

“I spent time with her [Nicki Minaj] with her before Wayne did The Jimmy Kimmel Show, when nobody knew who she was, and they wouldn’t even let Drake on the bus. He was, like, such a dork that they wouldn’t even let him on the bus.”

According to Bhala, things shifted dramatically once Drizzy’s career took off and his records began dominating the charts. The dynamic within the Young Money camp changed as his popularity and influence grew.

“When he started selling millions and millions of records, it was a different story entirely. But he was definitely not allowed on the bus and wouldn’t hang out with any of them because there were real Blood gang members around all the time. I’m sure he was intimidated by them too. I was even though they were super cool to me. These are serious, Blood gang members with guns on them. Like, some sh*t could go down.”

It is safe to say the OVO rapper is now invited on any tour bus without question.

