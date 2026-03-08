The Fumble: Debating Luka’s Lakers Tenure, Hawks’ Magic City Night, & NFL Combine Weirdness

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

The Los Angeles Lakers are hovering around fifth place in the West, and with fewer than 20 games left in the season, it’s still a mystery if they’ll have enough to make a deep playoff run.

But first, their locker room camaraderie is in question, thanks to a heated moment where Luka Doncic refused to give JJ Redick a dap as he headed back to the bench. Doncic even looked like he was about to approach Redick when Jarred Vanderbilt stepped in.

And that made The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai wonder, how has Doncic’s Lakers tenure really played out?

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Samaria says the whole situation is “tragic” and that it’s time for Doncic “to take a look in the mirror.”

Rodney, however, didn’t hold back, as he now considers the likes of Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown to be better.

“There’s a long list of guys who have leapfrogged LuKa in this league,” Rodney begins. “And I no longer want to hear him placed in the top five in the NBA because of the stats. Because the eye test tells me when you watch basketball, the eye test tells me that Luca Doncic is not a top-five player in the league because what he does on a defensive end is so abhorrent.”

By now, you’ve heard of Magic City Night, where the legendary Atlanta strip club will be honored at an Atlanta Hawks game this month. Some were hype, some were skeptical, but others, like San Antonio big man Luke Kornet, ignited a new argument, saying it’s straight up inappropriate.

“And it’s more than a strip club,” Rodney begins. It’s more than just booties clapping. It’s fine dining. It’s business deals being brokered. It’s a place where artists go to break records. It’s a place of fellowship. If you haven’t ever really experienced it, or if you’re not immersed in our culture, then you might not understand why it’s important to talk glowingly about an establishment that has been around as long as Magic has.”

Samaria adds that it’s nuanced because “protecting women also includes allowing women to do what they want to do with their bodies.”

For Fumble of the Week, we have the award to USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, whose stared-down interview style at the NFL combine was pretty bizarre.

See the team’s thoughts below.