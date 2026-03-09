Subscribe
Close
Sports

Nathan Martin Makes History As 1st African American To Win LA Marathon

Dramatic Finish: Nathan Martin Makes History As 1st African American To Win LA Marathon

American runner Nathan Martin won the 2026 L.A. Marathon by just 0.01 seconds after sprinting past Kenya’s Michael Kimani Kamau.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 ASICS Los Angeles Marathon
Source: Ronaldo Bolaños / Getty

Close but no cigar for Kenya’s Michael Kimani Kamau in this weekend’s 2026 L.A. Marathon.

Instead, the winner of the 26.2-mile race was American Nathan Martin in what’s being considered the closest finish of all time.

In the race broadcast, you can see an exasperated Kamau chugging along with the end in sight, when he peers behind him and sees Martin closing the gap.

Martin uses what little energy he has left to speed up and pass Kamau to hit the tape right before him, as Kamau collapsed and tried to reach for it first.

Kamau immediately received medical attention and was later carted off on a stretcher, while Martin sauntered around as an American flag was draped over his shoulders.

Marathon officials confirm Martin won by just 0.01 seconds, with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 16.50 seconds.

After the race, Martin said that, despite the cameras showing his move at the end, the idea came about a few miles back.

“I made an actual move five miles out … when I saw no one else was picking up the pace. I decided I needed to push,” Martin told the Los Angeles Times. “At a mile and a half to go, I could see the leader, and with 800 meters to go, I was thinking, ‘I’m catching him.’”

As for ultimately having the confidence to speed up, he says, “In any race, I just want to give 100%. I saw an opportunity to race at the end and give one last push. All I wanted to do is push myself.”

Martin solidified his title as the fastest U.S.-born African American, an honor he earned in 2023 for winning the Grandma’s Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 45 seconds.

The win proves America is back on top, following Illinois native Matt Richtman’s 2025 win.

But that was merely a blip, considering the marathon has been dominated by African runners, with Kenya and Ethiopia winning every other race in the past 20 years.

Still, the Americans are basking in the victory and the dramatic photo finish. See the reaction below.

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

    Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Happy black family watching TV on sofa at home.

    What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
    18 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

    Comment
    Gucci Mane x HOKA
    11 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gucci Mane Links With HOKA & Foot Locker For “Right Shoe, Wrong Gucci” Campaign

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield
    19 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Comment
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    New England Patriots Cut Stefon Diggs & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close