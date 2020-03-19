LeCrae Partnering With Love Beyond Walls To Place Portable Handwashing Stations Around Atlanta

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist LeCrae is doing his part during the coronavirus outbreak.

The platinum-selling artist announced today (Mar.19) that he is partnering with the organization Love Beyond Walls to help place handwashing stations around the Atlanta metro area. The initiative officially kicked off at 10am at the Love Beyond Wall’s Center located at 3270 East Main Street, College Park, GA. LeCrae joined the team of people from the organization to help begin assembling the sinks before they are filled with water, loaded on trucks, and distributed to areas where the homeless frequent.

Terence Lester, who is the executive director of Love Beyond Walls, began the much-need initiative. In a statement, Lester spoke on teaming up with LeCrae and providing the handwashing stations to those in need.

“We’re excited to have Lecrae be involved with our work at Love Beyond Walls because he understands the importance of restoring the community and affirming the dignity of those who are unseen. Lecrae understands that it takes both faith and action to provide real restoration in our communities and world. Jesus washed feet, now we have an opportunity to wash hands and provide that same type of restoration in a modern way.”

LeCrae, who has been keeping up with what is going on with the coronavirus pandemic further added he just wants to remind people “that this is not the end.”

“I’ve been following Covid19 quite intently since it’s become a pandemic, and first and foremost, I want to remind people THIS IS NOT THE END! While we can heed The Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to stay away from others who are sick, avoid crowds, and properly wash our hands, I can’t help but think about those living on the street who have no way to bathe or wash their hands. People who may eat, sleep and congregate so close to each other that social distancing is not possible. Partnering with Love Beyond Walls is my way of doing what Jesus did, which is serve humanity. I’m humbled to support the work of organizations like Love Beyond Walls who help, serve, bring light, love, peace, and restoration every day.”

While the Federal Government led by the orange menace, Donald Trump, is sloppily handling the COVID-19 situation, its great to see celebrities like LeCrae, NBA athletes, and companies like Nike stepping up and lending a helping hand to those in need. For more information on Love Beyond Walls, you can head here.

As always, continue to stay safe, practice social distancing, and WASH YO HANDS.

Photo: Courtesy Of Schure Media Group