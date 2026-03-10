President Trump Keeps Gifting His Favorite $145 Shoes To Staffers With “Sh-tty” Footwear

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It turns out Ronnie Fieg and Nigel Sylvester aren’t the only Queens-born influencers with sneaker seeding clout.

President Trump has also been passing out boxes of his favorites to those in his inner circle. Only it’s not a pair of the sought-after Kith ASICS collabs or the Jordan 4 “Brick.” It’s something that pairs better with his unfortunately long tie: the Florsheim Rucci Cap Toe Oxfords.

A new Wall Street Journal article discusses how Trump has gifted pairs to White House advisors and agency leads so everyone can match his drip.

“All the boys have them,” a female White House worker told The WSJ, with another noting: “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

However, not all are down for the affordable footwear.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Recipients have taken to wearing their Florsheims around Trump, some apparently begrudgingly,” writes WSJ. “One cabinet secretary has grumbled that he had to shelve his Louis Vuittons, according to people who heard the complaint

WSJ reports that Trump shelled out his own money for the hard bottoms and even signed the box or attached a note before delivering them.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are reportedly among those who have a pair of their own—no thanks to Trump,” WSJ writes.

Florsheim is a trusted Chicago-born company that began in 1892. And even to this day, it’s known as one of the best bang for your buck, no fuss dress shoes when you’re not trying to break the bank.

The Oxfords in question are a fair $145 and come in two black shades (one with a sheen, and the other with a contrast brown sole) and two brown shades of chocolate, and the other aptly dubbed Cognac.

All feature an ever-so-slight heel, a toe cap for added durability, made of leather, “Suedetec linings that are smooth to the touch,” and are atop a “fully cushioned, removable footbed with molded EVA for all-day comfort.”

A full-size run is still available, so hype behind Trump’s go-to shoe hasn’t quite hit yet, but the product page does tout how easy it is to switch up the vibe of the shoe, which boasts 4.5 stars on 104 reviews.

“A classic cap toe with a sleek profile, the Florsheim Rucci Cap Toe Oxford is a versatile shoe that is ready to be worn to a wedding or a night on the town,” the product page reads. “With the comfort of its soft Suedetec linings and cushioned footbed, the Rucci is one shoe that you’ll always want to wear.”

See how social media is reacting to Trump turning into a shoehead below.