Everything You Need To Know About Kith’s New On Partnership

Source: Kith & On / KITH

In 2022, Kith and On collaborated for the first time, and now they’re reconnecting on a much larger scale, with a multi-year partnership.

The joining forces comes on the 15th anniversary of Kith, so Ronnie Fieg is celebrating in a big way by ushering in the On era with two new silhouettes, aptly dubbed the K-Tech 1 and K-Tech 2.

Both models feature all-new Cloudswift technology for “superior speed and endurance.”

The K-Tech 1 is a performance shoe through and through, with its mesh upper and synthetic suede overlays that stick to the On ethos of a dramatic, oversized sole with some subtlety up top.

In true Kith fashion, the color blocking is top-notch. The black and tofu colorways are the monotone black and off-white options. But the colorway in the trio that really stands out is the Tofu & Sea Moss one, which features a rich green strip up the center of the shoe, covering the tongue and laces, surrounded by creamy white.

As for the K-Tech 2, Kith resorts to its age-old trick of turning a runner into a lifestyle-ready piece. This trio is decidedly more upbeat and daring than the first, thanks to its exposed mesh upper with suede panels for added detailing and depth.

The White & Real Teal features an off-white upper, with teal detailing and burgundy hits, including the liner. Thorn & Ganache serves as a dark, chocolatey option, and the third colorway, Spirulina & Barley, is for those wanting a bolder take, showcasing the shoe’s curving design cues.

Both have custom co-branded lockups throughout, as well as the Kith monogram treaded outsole.

Of course, Kith is pairing the new sneakers with merch to keep any runner’s inner hypebeast satisfied. On’s core jacket and long-sleeve tee get a Kith makeover, as do the On Core pants and shorts, featuring a K-Tech running-style logo. The ladies also get their own assortment, plus a sports bra.

The collection also includes running accessories, such as the Lightweight 2.0 cap and the 2-liter Waist Pack Lite water pack.

The entire Kith for On Spring 2026 collection drops today, March 6, at 11 a.m. in-store, online, and on the Kith App in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

Get a better look at the full offering below.