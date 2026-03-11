Luka Dončić Breaks Silence On Custody & Child Support Battle With Ex Fiancée

Subscribe
Luka Dončić Breaks Silence On Custody Battle With Ex Fiancée

Luka Dončić is reportedly dealing with a breakup and child support dispute with fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Published on March 11, 2026
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

Luka Dončić isn’t just having trouble in the locker room following a dispute with JJ Redick; he’s got some drama at home, too.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers star is embroiled in a dispute with his fiancée and the mother of his two daughters, Anamaria Goltes.

Since the couple is on the outs, Dončić has now turned his attention to his kids, and the two are disagreeing over custody.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Dončić told ESPN. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

TMZ broke the news earlier in the day that Goltes had filed a petition for child support and wants Dončić to pay her lawyer fees. However, there’s no mention of custody.

But she’s had custody of the two young girls ever since May, when she moved from America back to her native Slovenia.

ESPN says Dončić had no idea the filing was coming, but he’s always provided for his daughters’ expenses “without limitation.”

Goltes and Dončić first met when they were about 10 years old, but didn’t get really close and start dating until they were teenagers, when she was in university, and he was playing professionally overseas.

By the time the 2018 draft came around and Dončić went third to the Dallas Mavericks, they got serious after a brief break, leading to him proposing in the summer of 2023. Then, in December, they welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela.

After the groundbreaking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025, their second daughter, Olivia, was born. Dončić missed two games to see his daughter’s birth in Slovenia. Goltes refused to bring the newborn back to the States and called the cops on Dončić after he “peacefully” left the hospital, and he’s not seen her or his daughters since.

See social media’s reaction to the family drama below.

