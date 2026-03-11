Subscribe
Close
Business & Economy

Dr. Dre Is Finally A Billionaire—For Real This Time

After more than a decade of speculation sparked by the $3 billion sale of Beats to Apple, Forbes has officially placed the hip-hop mogul on its 2026 Billionaires list.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For years, Dr. Dre has always been regarded as “hip-hop’s first billionaire,” and no one actually combed through his finances to see if it was true. 

It also helped speculation when Dre noted in May of 2014, “They need to update the Forbes list, sh-t just changed,” after he and Jimmy Iovine sold their wildly popular Beats by Dre business to Apple for $3 billion

But sales, taxes, and actual profit can all be deceiving, but nearly a dozen years after Dre claimed that Forbes needed to update their list, they actually have updated it as the famed producer/rapper is officially on the Forbes 2026 Billionaires list.

“However, it’s a very long list — and a vivid demonstration of the vast earnings gap between the 1% and the rest of the world — and Dre is tied for 3332nd on the world’s richest list, with Jared Kushner, Rihanna, steel magnate Richard Teets Jr. and lots of others,” Variety notes. 

Variety notes that Dre didn’t make the Forbes painting of some of the world’s richest people partying on a super yacht that included “President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch, Mark Zuckerberg and others, with two of the three pictured Black people (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) off in the left corner, with Oprah relegated to the balcony. Beyoncé is also new to the list, although her billionaire status was announced several months ago.”

But Dre does join an elite group of celebs that also crossed over to the billion dollar club, 22 of which are entertainers, and is the sixth musician, most of which were added in the last three years, joining Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. 

Elon Musk continues to be the top billionaire, for a second year in a row, and is the richest person in the world, reportedly worth an estimated $839 billion.

“His net worth skyrocketed by half of a trillion dollars from last year, thanks to a rise in the value of Tesla, and SpaceX which is aiming to go public in 2026. Musk is the first person ever recorded to reach the $800 billion mark, as he moves toward becoming the world’s first trillionaire,” Variety reports. 

To put Musk’s net worth in context, the second richest person on the list was Larry Page, cofounder of Google, with an estimated net worth of $257 billion, followed by his cofounder Sergey Brin at No. 3 ($237 billion). Amazon’s Jeff Bezos holds the No. 4 spot ($224 billion) and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg ($222 billion) rounds out the top 5.

See social media’s reaction to Hip-Hop making it this far below.

Related Tags

billionaires dr. dre elon musk Forbes Jay Z Rihanna

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Kanye West on Drink Champs

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Chanukah With The Stars Gala

    Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Happy black family watching TV on sofa at home.

    What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield
    19 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Comment
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    New England Patriots Cut Stefon Diggs & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Comment
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
    18 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

    Comment
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Dak Prescott Splits From Fiancée A Month Before Wedding & Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close