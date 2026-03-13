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Tyshawn Jones On Going From $6K/Year From Supreme To $1M

Tyshawn Jones Offers Insight On Going From $6K Yearly From Supreme To $1M

Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones discussed his long relationship with Supreme, revealing he started with just $500 a month as a kid.

Published on March 13, 2026
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Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
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It’s been almost a year since Tyshawn Jones announced his lawsuit against Supreme, and now the skater has sat down with Complex to discuss his longstanding relationship with the famous streetwear skate brand.

The 27-year-old explains that he first started working with Supreme when he was around 12, and even back then, his mom wanted to make sure he was being compensated properly.

He admits that he initially wasn’t being paid, but once he told Supreme that other companies were offering him money, they changed their tone.

“I was making $500 a month, and that was 6,000 a year. I was like 12 though,” he recalled. “And she used to be like, she’d be on Google looking up their net worth and stuff and she’d be like, ‘This n-gga worth $40 million. He ain’t paying my son $500 a month. They taking advantage of you.'”

It didn’t bother him, though, because he knew it was just a stepping stone to newer and more lucrative payouts. And he was right.

In the lawsuit he filed last year, he stated that at the time of his termination, he was earning $1 million annually from the partnership.

That breaks down to $83,333.33 a month, so long as he continued “prominently wearing Supreme apparel whenever he is engaged in skateboarding, skateboard-related activities, or attendance at skateboarding-related events.”

Under the agreement’s exclusivity clause, Jones wasn’t allowed to “promote, advertise or endorse, or otherwise wear, use or carry in public,” any other brand.

But that all went up in flames when Jones wore Marc Jacobs in a photo shoot and breached the agreement, ending the partnership 15 months before it was set to expire.

Jones went on to link with Louis Vuitton as a Friend of The House, but sued Supreme for failing to pay him the remaining $1.25 million owed and for another $25 million in damages.

The conversation on social media has turned to whether his initial $1 million annual contract was worth it, given that he was publicly limited to wearing only one brand.

See the reactions below.

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