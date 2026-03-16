Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor For 'Sinners' Dual Role

Michael B. Jordan Rewarded For His Stellar Dual Role Performance In ‘Sinners’, Wins Best Actor

Like Ryan Coogler, this is the first Oscar win for the 39-year-old actor, and he bested a stacked field.

Published on March 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • This is the first Oscar win for the 39-year-old actor, and he bested a field that featured Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another.
  • Jordan joins the list of Black actors who have won Best Actor, including Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland (2007), Denzel Washington for Training Day (2002), and Sidney Poitier for Lilies of the Field (1964).
  • Jordan's momentous win would be the final one for the night for Sinners, which didn't win the night's biggest award, with One Battle After Another taking home the Oscar for Best Picture.
Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor For 'Sinners' Dual Role
Kevin Winter / Michael B. Jordan / Oscars

Michael B. Jordan understood the assignment not once, but twice in Sinners, and the Academy rewarded him for playing the twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s vampire flick.

Following wins for Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography, Coogler’s longtime collaborator, Michael B. Jordan, took home the award for Best Actor for his excellent portrayal of identical twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore in Sinners.

Like Coogler, this is the first Oscar win for the 39-year-old actor, and he bested a field that featured Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another.

Jordan joins the list of Black actors who have won Best Actor, including Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland (2007), Denzel Washington for Training Day (2002), and Sidney Poitier for Lilies of the Field (1964). He acknowledged them by saying, “I stand here because of the people who came before me.”

“God is good,” Jordan began his speech. “Momma, what’s up? Y’all know how I feel about my mother—my father’s here is here, pops where you at? My dad came in from Ghana,” he added.

Jordan also thanked Warner Bros and Coogler for “betting on the culture and betting on original ideas and artistry and amazing person—I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend.”

“Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home is support you on my career,” he said. “I feel it. I know you guys only want to me do well and I want to do that because you guys have bet on me. Thank you for betting on me. I’m gonna keep stepping up and keep being the best version of myself.”

Sinners Didn’t Win The Night’S Biggest Award

Jordan’s momentous win would be the final one for the night for Sinners, which didn’t win the night’s biggest award, with One Battle After Another taking home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Damn.

Still, we are hyped for MBJ, and so was social media; you can see those reactions below.

Related Tags

Michael B. Jordan Oscars Ryan Coogler sinners

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    Nearly 1,600 Complaints Were Received By The BBC Following BAFTA's N-Word Moment

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion's New Campaign

    Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion's New Campaign

    Hip-Hop Wired
    On the Set of "The Color Purple"

    They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

    Global Grind
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Terrence Howard Announces Lawsuit Against CAA Over "Empire" Salary
    16 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With “At Least 100” Girls

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Dak Prescott Splits From Fiancée A Month Before Wedding & Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 - Day 4
    19 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    What Happened To Virgil? Costco Selling $60 Off-White Hoodies Sparks Inclusivity Debate

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close