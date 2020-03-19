Quarantine & Chill: The Top 5 Basketball Movies You Need To Watch

Quarantine & Chill is in full effect.

With most of America in fear of catching the novel coronavirus, some have the privilege of working from home. After you spend more than a day with your significant other you’re already stir-crazy and adding kids to the mix is another headache. But for those sports fanatics scratching their heads with the NBA season up in the air, it’s time to get back to some of the most iconic sports movies of all time.

First up is Love & Basketball. “Its the perfect movie to watch right now because it’s time to Quarantine & Chill. It’s one of the best because you might have a boo around who isn’t super into basketball but still likes a good movie–because you don’t have to love basketball, to love Love & Basketball,’ says The Fumble’s Britt Johnson.

Oh, and please make sure you check out the soundtrack– it’s one of the best.

Next up is one that true basketball heads always enjoy watching, He Got Game. The film follows a high school basketball prodigy uniquely named Jesus Shuttlesworth (play by sharpshooter Ray Allen) whose got a testy relationship with his father, played by Denzel Washington. Sneakerheads will love this one too with a few cameos of the Air Jordan 13 and Nike Foamposites.

Another classic is Above The Rim, which features Bernie Mac, Duane Martin, Wood Harris and even Tupac. A high school player’s loyalties are split between the game he loves and the drug dealer played by ‘Pac. A deep cut basketball classic is Sunset Park which finds a white woman coaching an all-Black boys high school basketball team. Fredro Starr did his thing.

Lastly is Space Jam, of course. Need we say more? Let’s just hope that LeBron James does the sequel justice once Space Jam 2 is released.