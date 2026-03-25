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Portland 'Jail Blazers' Revived In Netflix 'Untold' Documentary

The Trouble-Making Portland ‘Jail Blazers’ Revived In Netflix ‘Untold’ Documentary

Netflix’s 'Untold' is revisiting the infamous “Jail Blazers” era, highlighting both the team’s on-court success and off-court controversies.

Published on March 25, 2026
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Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

Netflix is in the midst of the fifth season of its Untold documentary series, highlighting some of the most interesting moments in sports culture, and now the streaming giant is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

The trouble-making Portland Trail Blazers of the late ’90s and early 2000s, infamously known as the Jail Blazers, are getting their chance to wax poetic about their roughneck golden years in one of this season’s episodes, where they’re described as “immature, petty, but so good.”

The trailer shows off nostalgia footage of the team, led by Rasheed Wallace, along with Damon Stoudamire and Bonzi Wells. All were bad influences on each other, but the fans seemed to revel in their realness.

“While their on-court performances dazzled fans, their off-court lives became the subjects of scandal, controversy, and relentless media attention,” reads the logline.

The three of them all give firsthand accounts of what it was like being part of the cultural moment as well as sports journalists like Coline Cowherd to relive the public’s opinion on what Netflix calls “an unfiltered look at a team caught between brilliance and notoriety, examining how culture, race, and media shaped one of the most infamous chapters in NBA history.”

Rasheed Wallace was traded to the Blazers after his rookie season with the then-Washington Bullets, and quickly became the poster child for reckless abandon. He racked up 38 technical fouls to break an NBA record, then he broke it again the following year with 40. His laundry list of infractions also includes a seven-game suspension by the NBA for threatening a referee and a citation for marijuana use.

Alongside him in the Hummer when he was pulled over for weed was Damon Stoudemire, who got caught up with marijuana several other times, resulting in suspensions.

As for Bonzi Wells, he got in trouble for cursing at his coach, making an obscene gesture at Philly fans in Philly, hitting a referee, and was also cited for criminal trespass in 2001 after refusing to leave the scene of a fight after a cop ordered him to.

It even rubbed off on Shawn Kemp in 2001 when he ended his first season with the Blazers to check himself into rehab for cocaine abuse.

Until Untold: Jail Blazers hits Netflix April 14, see how hyped the trailer made social media below.

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