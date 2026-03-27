Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Larry Jackson Expands gamma. Into Fashion With Savant Studios Collab

What started in music is now stretching deeper into style, design and brand world-building.

Published on March 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Larry Jackson is continuing to blur the lines between music, culture and design — this time by taking gamma. firmly into the fashion space.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Jackson’s company gamma. has officially partnered with Savant Studios for a new collaboration that signals something bigger than just a one-off drop. It marks the next phase of gamma.’s evolution, positioning the company as a full-spectrum cultural platform rather than a traditional music operation.

“gamma. is so much more than a music company,” Jackson shared exclusively with Hype Beast. “We’re building an ecosystem where music, media, and design all connect. That’s been the vision from day one.” That vision is now taking shape in a more tangible way. The Savant Studios collaboration doesn’t just introduce new product — it introduces a new lane entirely.

“Our collaboration with Savant Studios not only represents the intersection of culture and lifestyle that gamma. was built to champion,” Jackson continued. “But, it also serves as the official introduction of gamma. Maison, our new fashion and merch vertical. It’s a creative exchange that brings fashion into our evolving brand DNA.”

For those familiar with Jackson’s track record, the move feels like a natural progression. Before launching gamma., Jackson built a reputation as one of the most influential executives in modern music, playing key roles at both Apple Music and Interscope. He’s been behind the scenes on major artist campaigns and has consistently operated at the intersection of creativity and strategy.

With gamma., he’s taking that same mindset and expanding it. Since launching the company, Jackson has positioned it as a next-generation platform focused on artist ownership, creative freedom and cross-disciplinary storytelling. Rather than operating within the traditional label model, gamma. has leaned into partnerships that stretch across music, film, media and now fashion.

That’s where Savant Studios comes in. Known for its forward-thinking approach to design and culture, the studio brings a complementary perspective to gamma.’s growing ecosystem. Together, the collaboration feels less like a product launch and more like a statement about where culture is heading. A place where music, fashion and identity are increasingly intertwined.

The introduction of gamma. Maison makes that intention even clearer. By carving out a dedicated fashion and merch vertical, Jackson is signaling that gamma. isn’t just participating in culture — it’s aiming to shape how culture is packaged, worn and experienced.

In an era where artists are building brands that extend far beyond music, this move positions gamma. right in the middle of that shift. And if this collaboration is any indication, Larry Jackson is just getting started.

Get a better look at the collection below before shopping it here.

Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.
Larry Jackson's gamma. x Savant Studios Collab
gamma.

Related Tags

fashion style

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Ruisrock Festival 2025 – Day 1

    Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Bold Broadway Debut

    Global Grind
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Disney's Moana - The Rock

    The Rock And His Wig Are Starring In 'Moana'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    BIG3 - Week One
    16 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

    Comment
    Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats
    12 Items
    News  |  By Lance Strong

    FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
    15 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    LaMelo Ball Has a Son Named ‘LaOne’? Social Media Convinced After LaVar’s Latest Brag

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close