The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Retro Arrives To Hype & Hate

Sneakerheads always gather around for Jordan Brand’s annual holiday release, but this year’s offering doesn’t come without critique.

The 2025 drop is the Air Jordan 11 Gamma, but in a hotly contested debate, people aren’t sure how to feel.

When they first dropped in 2013, the response was ripe with hate because Jordan abandoned the more classic colorways like the Bred 11s, Colombias, Concords, and even Cool Greys— (which aren’t even OGs by the way.)

The Jordan 11 is one of the most coveted silhouettes in the brand’s catalogue, with the only one with more history being the Jordan 1. So straying from the typical white, black, or red colorways that match the Bulls’ uniforms was tough for purists.

After all, the Gamma’s ballistic nylon upper and classy patent leather are blacked out, but that’s where the commonalities end compared to prior releases.

Nike even admits they wanted to take a “creative risk,” which led to a triple-black design that was still “controversial” in 2013.

A Gamma blue covers the outsole, and is seen again on the heel’s Jumpman, as well as a pop of color with a varsity maize 23 hit on the heel and the tongue patch.

But the hearts of contemporary sneakerheads have somehow grown fond of the newfound cult classic colorway, and the hype is surrounding the $235 retro.

According to SneakerNews, Foot Locker even attempted to recreate the feeling of OG sneaker releases. Instead of the typical button-smashing in your SNKRS app or battling bots, Foot Locker opted for a midnight release at select stores in New York, Chicago, and California.

Foot Locker says visitors can “expect an evening charged with energy— immersive experiences, curated music, lite bites, drinks, and a few surprises you don’t want to miss.”

Between the online release and campers, see the reactions to the Jordan 11 Gamma release below.