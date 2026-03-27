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The Internet Reacts to Tyrese & Tank's VERZUZ

Jamie Foxx & Turtleneck Jokes: The Internet Reacts to Tyrese & Tank’s VERZUZ

Tank and Tyrese faced off in a Verzuz battle that turned into nothing but jokes.

Published on March 27, 2026
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From the depths of COVID-era entertainment, VERZUZ has remained a cultural fixation, with the latest head-to-head showcasing Tank and Tyrese.

But the good thing about the R&B battles is that they’re way less dicey than the rap ones (see Gucci Mane vs Jeezy), and the Tyrese/Tank battle was more about a celebration of music. After all, the two are in a group called TGT, alongside Ginuwine.

Leading up to the so-called battle, they even billed it as a night “For The Ladies” in recognition of Women’s History Month.

“I think it’s going to be a good time, man. I think the people who kind of know us know we like to cut up and have a good time,” Tank told Complex ahead of the bout. “I think it’s going to be a great experience, and I think it’s going to be a good look, especially for our brand of R&B.”

Still, the two crooners’ close relationships led to even funnier jokes about their careers and outfits, namely Tyrese’s turtleneck.

It began with Tank going back to his 2007 album, Sex, Love & Pain, serenading the crowd and even getting behind the keys.

That was before Tyrese hit back by telling Tank he was “putting n-ggas to sleep” with his intro, and immediately launched into “Pullin’ Me Back” and brought out Chingy.

Still, Tank stayed in his bag, focusing on the ladies through his ballads, bringing out guests J. Valentine, Trey Songz, and Jamie Foxx. He ran through his hits like “Please Don’t Go,” “When We,” and “Maybe I Deserve.”

Tyrese hit back with “How You Gonna Act Like That” and “Sweet Lady.”

While there’s no winner, social media still had some friendly debates and jokes about the competition.

See the reactions below.

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