Subscribe
The Fumble - Newsletter Signup Banner
Close
Fumble Articles

The Fumble: Hubert Davis' UNC Firing, Puka Nucua Biting

The Fumble: Hubert Davis’ UNC Firing, Puka Nucua Biting A “Baddie” & More

Debating the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on March 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We’re in the thick of March Madness, and some coaching changes are already being made ahead of the fall semester.

First up, there was Adrian Autry, who was fired after missing the tournament in all three years he was the coach of the Syracuse Orange. Now the baton has been passed to Gerry McNamara, who won a national championship alongside Carmelo Anthony, whose son Kiyan is currently on the team.

And then there was UNC coach Hubert Davis, who made it into the tournament but stunningly lost in the first round to VCU, which led to him getting the boot.

Before the firing was even confirmed, fans were pushing for a change in leadership, including The Fumble co-host Rodney Rikai.

“Get Hubert Bumass Davis away from my program,” Rodney said. “I am so sick of this loserface Eeyore energy donkey headneck negro being at the head of my college team. And by all accounts, it looks like he is going to be on his way out. I pray that he is gone. And Carolina has a good recruiting class coming in next year. We got to have somebody that’s ahead of y’all that knows what the hell they’re doing, knows how to make in-game adjustments.”

Puka Nucua has been unable to keep his physicality on the field and is being sued for biting a woman and making an antisemitic remark.

Rodney warns that Nucua is just partying it up with the wrong kind of “baddies” who switch up when a night of hijinks doesn’t go their way.

“If that is something that is happening,” Samaria begins. “And if he’s going to these parties and people know who he is and how much money he has and all of the things. Maybe you need to take a really good look at who you’re hanging out with, the circles that you’re in, the parties that you’re going to, because what no one wants to see is for you to get into a situation that ruins your career.”

We also spoke to a sports journalist and Bold and Brilliant Life podcast host Bianca Peart about the importance of the WNBA CBA and the future of the sport. And staying on the topic of baddies, we also had some fun with her about the ones in the W.

Related Tags

march madness

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Hip-Hop Wired

    TLC's Chilli Allegedly Donated To World's Biggest Scrub, Donald Trump, Social Media Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Premiere Of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight"

    H.E.R. Brings Filipino Folklore To The Big Screen With DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’

    Global Grind
    Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Bold Broadway Debut

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    USC v Clemson
    13 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jazzy Davidson? The USC Freshman Phenom The Internet Is Losing It Over

    Comment
    Woman Enjoying Cocktails at a Dimly Lit Bar Table, Smiling During a Night Out
    27 Items
    Food & Drink  |  By D.L. Chandler

    National Cocktail Day 2026 Is Here, Check Out The Drinks

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close