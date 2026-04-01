GOAT Launches Sneakers.com For The Casual Budget-Conscious Shopper To Get Fly

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

GOAT is already one of the premier resellers in the sneakerhead community, so now they’re going even bigger.

The GOAT Group wants to become the destination for everyday shoppers, too, and is putting that vision to work with the launch of Sneakers.com.

“We’ve really established ourselves in the premium sneaker and apparel categories,” chief brand officer Sen Sugano told Footwear News. “And while that is still very much a focus for us too, we always saw an opportunity to reach an even larger audience with the everyday footwear shopper.”

GOAT group already owns and operates Alias, Flight Club, and Grailed, proving that it’s got the niche sneaker and streetwear market on lock. So if you want to go after a pair of Black Cat 4s, pining for the latest Travis Scott Jordan 1s, or a sleeper hit from Kith, they’ve already got you covered.

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But not everyone wants to blow a bag every time they’re looking for new kicks, and Sneakers.com understands that and is offering a destination that gives you stylish options and reasonable prices.

A quick browsing of the site shows summer staple adidas Sambas for $60, classic triple white Air Force 1s for just $80, and blacked out $105 New Balance 9060s. You can even get Timberlands for the low at about $115 compared to their $200 retail price.

There are still some if-you-know-you-know kicks sprinkled in there, like Yeezy 700s, Jordan 4s, and Kobes, but shoppers looking for Birkenstock Bostons will be just as satisfied. Other brands like Brooks, Converse, Crocs, Hoka, On, Reebok, Saucony, Ugg, and Vans are just as plentiful.

Again, all of the items are pretty affordable, as GOAT notes that the average sneaker is about $70, which they made a concerted effort to do.

“I think, especially now, we’re operating in a moment where value really matters,” Sugano said. “Consumers want to see their dollar go further. More than that, they need their dollar to go further. But at the same time, they don’t want to sacrifice quality or the trust experience. That’s really why we built Sneakers.com. It’s to better serve this customer while also expanding our reach.”

Dig into the latest sneaker e-commerce site, Sneakers.com, here, and see if the sneaker community is behind the launch below.