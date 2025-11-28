Sneakerheads Go To War On SNKRS Over Hyped Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

Source: Nike / NIke

In the age of highly sought-after Jordan sneakers sitting on shelves, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is built differently.

Its story begins back in 2006 when it was first released, and we wouldn’t see it again until 2020 when it surprisingly got caught up in the hype train and sent resale prices surging north of $1,000.

But who can blame the diehard sneakerheads?

Jordan is no stranger to predominantly black colorways on some of its beloved retro silhouettes, which inevitably become easier to rock and appear to hold up against wear longer than their white counterparts. (We’re looking at you, White Cement 3s and 4s.)

But these were different because it’s rare that a Jordan is not only all black but has just enough detailing so a single color doesn’t overwhelm the shoe and make it look completely boring, taking on no-slip footwear vibes.

“A monochromatic silhouette of black nubuck leather and graphite matte finishes combine with signature OG features like molded eyestays and breathable net-inspired accents,” is how Nike describes them.

Hell, the dark grey Jumpman on the tongue patch adds just enough of a color pop to the classic ‘89 model, whose “Black Cat” label comes from the nickname given to His Airness thanks to his feline-like instincts on the hardwood.

The purists will also be ecstatic that, unlike the 2020 and 2006 pairs, these will have the Nike Air logo on the back and the outsole.

So it’s only right that Jordan’s long history of hyped Black Friday releases only mark the return of the Black Cat 4s. Plus, social media’s been bubbling with anticipation, so Jordan Brand made the right decision.

All of your typical spots got their fair share of pairs. Starting with Nike’s own SNKRS, the likes of Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Finish Line, and your local boutiques.

Let’s just hope that Nike listened to the hype around the stealthy release and that every raffler went home happy, with prices set at $220 for men, $165 for Grade School, $105 for Preschool, and $90 for Toddlers.

