Subscribe
Close
Music

Supreme Honors Houston Legend DJ Screw In Latest Collection

Screwed Up: Supreme Honors Houston Legend DJ Screw In Latest Collection

Supreme teamed up with DJ Screw’s estate to release a collection honoring his legacy.

Published on April 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

DJ Screw passed away more than 25 years ago, and with his sound etched into the Hip-Hop history books, he’ll now have a permanence in skater lore as well.

The Houston legend is the subject of Supreme’s latest collection after hooking up with his estate to honor him and his pioneering of his chopped and screwed remix style.

Supreme describes his chopped and screwed method as him playing “two copies of the same record simultaneously, pitching down the tempo while chopping up the vocals” and that he “recorded these mixes using a four-track cassette recorder, which he could then manipulate even further – resulting in a drowsy, hypnotic signature sound.”

The collection kicks off with a trio of football jerseys in blue, black, and camouflage with the front reading SCREWED UP CLICK with a photo of him —wearing a football jersey—as the back reads SCREW THE WORLD.

Up next is a set of zip-up hoodies with an airbrushed-looking picture of him as “The Originator”, with a similar aesthetic of Supreme branding on the sleeves. A note on the back reads “TIME DON’T STOP WHEN YOU LIVE BY THE CLOCK/SECONDS ARE HOURS, MINUTES ARE DAYS SCREW SLOWS EM’ DOWN, MYSTERIOUS WAYS.” You can pick it up in brown, purple, or black, with each colorway including matching pants.

“As his tapes became more popular, Screw invited local rappers to rhyme over his remixes,” Supreme writes. “This loose collective became known as the Screwed Up Click. Together, S.U.C. and its affiliates came to define Houston rap of the 1990s.”

So the circular S.U.C. logo is prominently placed on a set of t-shirts, which on the back pays homage to his 1996 album 3 ‘n the Mornin’ (Part Two).

Rhinestone-adorned five-panel snapbacks also made the collection, and they’re joined by just one other accessory, a bobblehead of Screw wearing his signature backward hat and a Supreme box logo tee.

The collection drops on April 2 in America and on April 4 in Asia.

Check out the entire collection below.

Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme
Supreme X DJ Screw
Supreme

Related Tags

supreme

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Hip-Hop Wired
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

    'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
    31 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Calling Trump & Pain Pills: The Wildest Moments From Tiger Woods’ Arrest Video

    Comment
    5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom - Previews
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deontay Wilder’s Insane Story About How His Daughter Was Conceived Leaves Social Media Speechless

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close