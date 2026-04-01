Screwed Up: Supreme Honors Houston Legend DJ Screw In Latest Collection

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DJ Screw passed away more than 25 years ago, and with his sound etched into the Hip-Hop history books, he’ll now have a permanence in skater lore as well.

The Houston legend is the subject of Supreme’s latest collection after hooking up with his estate to honor him and his pioneering of his chopped and screwed remix style.

Supreme describes his chopped and screwed method as him playing “two copies of the same record simultaneously, pitching down the tempo while chopping up the vocals” and that he “recorded these mixes using a four-track cassette recorder, which he could then manipulate even further – resulting in a drowsy, hypnotic signature sound.”

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The collection kicks off with a trio of football jerseys in blue, black, and camouflage with the front reading SCREWED UP CLICK with a photo of him —wearing a football jersey—as the back reads SCREW THE WORLD.

Up next is a set of zip-up hoodies with an airbrushed-looking picture of him as “The Originator”, with a similar aesthetic of Supreme branding on the sleeves. A note on the back reads “TIME DON’T STOP WHEN YOU LIVE BY THE CLOCK/SECONDS ARE HOURS, MINUTES ARE DAYS SCREW SLOWS EM’ DOWN, MYSTERIOUS WAYS.” You can pick it up in brown, purple, or black, with each colorway including matching pants.

“As his tapes became more popular, Screw invited local rappers to rhyme over his remixes,” Supreme writes. “This loose collective became known as the Screwed Up Click. Together, S.U.C. and its affiliates came to define Houston rap of the 1990s.”

So the circular S.U.C. logo is prominently placed on a set of t-shirts, which on the back pays homage to his 1996 album 3 ‘n the Mornin’ (Part Two).

Rhinestone-adorned five-panel snapbacks also made the collection, and they’re joined by just one other accessory, a bobblehead of Screw wearing his signature backward hat and a Supreme box logo tee.

The collection drops on April 2 in America and on April 4 in Asia.

Check out the entire collection below.