Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Lizzo Says She Held Onto Her Virginity Until Grammy Win

Lizzo Says She Stayed A Virgin Until Grammy Win & People Refuse To Mind Their Business

The "Don't Make Me Love U" singer says she waited until after she was honored by her peers.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clive Davis and the Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Lizzo is once again sharing more intimate details of her personal life. And this time, when we say intimate, we mean intimate.

On the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the “Don’t Make Me Love U” singer confessed that she was a virgin until after winning her first Grammy.

“I promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy.”

Related Stories

Fortunately for her, in 2020, she won three Grammys from eight nominations: Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”

The 37-year-old artist, born Melissa Jefferson, has been transparent about her recent weight loss as well. After appearing naked on her 2019 Grammy-winning album, she said that she was trolled online for being body positive.

In 2022, Lizzo posted a since-deleted nude photo on Instagram, saying, “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

However, once she started losing weight, she questioned what GLP-1 medication was doing to erase plus-size Black women while acknowledging that ‘releasing’ the weight was about more than just her health.

“After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life,” Lizzo wrote in an essay posted to her Substack. “My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on, any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound ‘lost’ but a pound ‘released.’

She continued, “…But let’s be real. I wanted to change how I felt in my body. I had been holding onto so much since my father passed away in 2009. I had been holding onto relationships that were deeply abusive and toxic since 2011. I had been carrying the weight of supporting my family since 2016. I wanted to let-it-the-f–k go.”

So Lizzo is no stranger to sharing online. And on the podcast, she said that while she didn’t run out to get laid the next night, she didn’t waste any time either, once she’d accomplished her goal.

“It was not the night of the Grammys,” she said. “But it was after.”

Her new studio album Love In Real Life is on the way, though no release date has been announced.

Watch the entire podcast below, where Lizzo also shares about Prince and Allen Iverson.

See social media’s reaction to her admission below.

Related Tags

Grammy Awards Lizzo music pop culture

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Hip-Hop Wired
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

    'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
    31 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Calling Trump & Pain Pills: The Wildest Moments From Tiger Woods’ Arrest Video

    Comment
    5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom - Previews
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deontay Wilder’s Insane Story About How His Daughter Was Conceived Leaves Social Media Speechless

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close